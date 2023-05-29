Technology News

Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price, RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped

Oppo Reno 10 series was launched earlier this month in China.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2023 13:47 IST
Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price, RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 10 series might launch in India in three colours

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 series could launch in three colours in India
  • The Reno 10 Pro+ 5G features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Reno 10 series will launch with 8GB of RAM at least

Oppo Reno 10 series India launch timeline has leaked online. Oppo launched the Reno 10 series in China earlier this month. The latest Reno series smartphones comprises three handsets, namely the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. Ahead of the official announcement, a tipster has not only leaked the India launch timeline, but also the pricing details, RAM, storage and colour options of the Oppo Reno 10 series.

Tipster Paras Guglani claims that the Oppo Reno 10 series will launch during the third week of June in India. The tipster also claimed that all three handsets will launch in Silver Grey, Confidential Black, and Dream Gold colour options.

Guglani claimed that the Oppo Reno 10's base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be priced between Rs. 31,000 and Rs. 33,000. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G are said to be launched in India with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The tipster added that the Reno 10 Pro's starting price will be ranging between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 39,000 in India. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G's 12GB + 256GB variant is tipped to be priced between Rs. 41,000 and Rs. 43,000.

Oppo is expected to launch the Reno 10 series in India in more RAM and storage options. That being said, since there is no official word about the launch, we advise taking the leaked details with a pinch of salt.

Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ specifications

In China, Oppo launched the Reno 10 series with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 10 5G's screen offers a full-HD+ resolution, whereas the other two phones have a higher 1,240x2,772-pixel resolution.

The handsets feature a triple rear camera setup. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G features a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope lens with 2x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G has a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. Finally, the Oppo Reno 10 5G has a 64-megapixel OmniVision main camera sensor and shares the other two sensors with the Reno 10 Pro. All three phones feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,700mAh battery with 100W charging support. The Reno 10 Pro 5G, on the other hand, has a smaller 4,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Lastly, the vanilla Oppo Reno 10 5G has a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

All three Oppo Reno 10 series handsets run Android 13 out of the box and have a layer of ColorOS 13.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch, OPPO Reno 10 5G Specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
