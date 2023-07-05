Technology News

Oppo Reno 10 5G Series, Enco Air 3 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 10 Launch

Oppo Reno 10 5G is tipped to start in India at Rs. 38,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 July 2023 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 10 5G series was launched earlier this year in May in China

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 5G in India could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  • The Pro, Pro+ variants will have Glossy Purple, Silvery Grey colourways
  • Reno 10 Pro+ 5G will likely have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Oppo Reno 10 5G series was launched in China earlier this year in May. The lineup included the base Reno 10, the Reno 10 Pro, and the Reno 10 Pro+. The phones are scheduled to launch in India on July 10 alongside the Oppo Enco Air 3 earbuds. Besides announcing the launch date, Oppo India also teased some key features that the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 10 series models would come with. The lineup is confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and 100W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support.

Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ price in India (expected)

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared the likely price points of all the Oppo Reno 10 series handsets scheduled to launch in the country on July 10. According to his tweet, the base Oppo Reno 10 5G will be priced at Rs. 38,999, while the Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ variants will be listed at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively. The Oppo Enco Air 3 earbuds have also been tipped to be offered at Rs. 7,999.

The Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 10 5G is confirmed to be available in Icy Blue and Silvery Grey colour options with a storage configuration of 8GB + 256GB. The Reno 10 Pro 5G and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G will be offered in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey colour variants and both the models are listed with a 12GB + 256GB storage configuration.

Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ specifications, features (expected)

Earlier reports suggested that the base Oppo Reno 10 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The Reno 10 Pro is expected to be backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip while the Pro+ variant is set to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is confirmed to sport a 64-megapixel primary 1/2-inch sensor paired with a periscope telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom, 120x hybrid zoom, and OIS. Despite having a periscope camera, the company claims that the handset will be 0.96mm thinner than other phones in the segment because the stacked lenses and sensor of the periscope zoom camera are arranged sideways, instead of on top of each other.

In the camera department, the rear camera unit of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro will include a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, and an 8-megapixel 1/4-inch Sony IMX355 sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle lens. Both the Pro and Pro+ models are said to be equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor on the front with an auto-focus feature.

Other specifications and features of the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 10 series are expected to be similar to that of its Chinese counterparts, including the Super Flash Charge support.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 10 5G Series, Oppo Reno 10 5G series launch, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo Reno 10 5G price in India, Oppo Reno 10 pro 5G price in India, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G Price in India
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
