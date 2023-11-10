Infinix Smart 8 was launched in Nigeria on Thursday, November 9. This model succeeds the Infinix Smart 7, which was unveiled in February this year with a Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. Ahead of its launch, the Smart 7 was spotted on several certification sites that suggested several key specifications. Now, the smartphone is available for purchase in Nigerian markets. The company has not yet made a comment on whether the phone will see an India launch.

Infinix Smart 8 price, availability

The lone 4GB + 128GB variant of the Infinix Smart 8 is currently available for purchase in Nigeria. According to an online listing, the phone is priced at NGN 97,900 (roughly Rs. 10,100). A GSMArena report says that the retail price of the handset is set at NGN 82,000 (roughly Rs. 8,500). The handset is offered in Crystal Green, Galaxy White, Timber Black, and Shiny Gold colour options.

Infinix Smart 8 specifications, features

The handset sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of 90Hz. It runs on Android 13 with XOS 13 on top. The Infinix Smart 8 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM that is expandable up to 8GB and 256GB of memory, which is also extendable via a microSD card.

For optics, the dual rear camera on the Infinix Smart 8 carries a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, and a secondary AI-assisted sensor alongside a ring LED light unit placed in the top left corner of the backed panel, arranged within a rectangular module. The front camera, on the other hand, is placed within a centre-aligned hole-punch display and is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery in this new smartphone with 10W wired charging support. The Inifinix Smart 8 also supports dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

