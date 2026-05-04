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  • Oppo Reno 16 Pro Bags Multiple Certifications Including TDRA, TÜV Rheinland; Reno 16F Gets NBTC Nod

Oppo Reno 16 Pro Bags Multiple Certifications Including TDRA, TÜV Rheinland; Reno 16F Gets NBTC Nod

The TDRA certification for the Oppo Reno 16 Pro reveals that the handset will offer support for 5G connectivity.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 18:03 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Pro Bags Multiple Certifications Including TDRA, TÜV Rheinland; Reno 16F Gets NBTC Nod

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 Pro will launch in China alongside the Reno 16

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 Pro could launch in global markets soon
  • Oppo Reno 16 Pro may feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display
  • The listings confirm model numbers of the phones
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Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro are set to launch in China later this month. The new Reno series smartphones are expected to make their debut in global markets at a later date. While Oppo remain silent about their arrival, the Reno 16 Pro has now surfaced on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website, confirming its name and model number. Additionally, it has Reno 16F spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website. Both phones have reportedly also been listed on other websites, including the European EEC and TÜV Rheinland.

Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Reno 16F Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro has received the TDRA certification with model number CPH2859. Additionally, the Oppo Reno 16F appeared on the NBTC website with model number CPH2859 and certificate number B38294-26. The listing shows that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks, indicating 5G connectivity. It is manufactured in China.

The TDRA and NBTC listings do not reveal any specifications of the Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16F, but they show that they will be launched in global markets, including the UAE, soon.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Tech Outlook, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro popped up on the EEC website last month with notification number RU0000062359. It has reportedly appeared on the TÜV Rheinland certification website with the number SG PSB-IV-16450, indicating 80W wired charging support.

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Oppo Reno 16F 5G were said to have been spotted on the NBD Import and Export website with model numbers CPH2863 and CPH2859, respectively. The listing suggests that the duo will be offered in a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The NBD listing also points to the existence of a third Reno series smartphone with model number CPH2865 and a 6.57-inch display. It is likely to be offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Oppo is scheduled to launch the standard Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro in China in May. They are currently available for pre-reservations in China. The Reno 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset and feature a 7,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and wireless charging support. It is expected to pack a 200-megapixel main rear camera with OIS.

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16F, Oppo Reno 16 Series, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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