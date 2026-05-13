Oppo Find X9 Ultra, the tech firm's latest flagship handset, will be launched in India next week, the company announced on Wednesday. The smartphone will be accompanied by the Find X9s, which is teased to feature a 50-megapixel camera on the back. This comes shortly after the company began teasing the India launch of the two handsets. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s were unveiled in select global markets on April 21. Globally, the Oppo Find Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset, while the Find X9s features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series SoC.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Set to Launch in India on May 21

In a press release, the smartphone maker confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s will be launched in India on May 21. As part of the announcement, the company has revealed various details about the Indian versions of the handsets. Both phones are confirmed to sport Hasselblad-tuned rear camera systems. Moreover, the handsets will ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be offered in at least a black colourway, while the Find X9s will go on sale in India in Lavender Sky, Midnight Grey, and Sunset Orange colour options. Both models will feature the same chipsets that power their global counterparts. For reference, the Ultra model will be powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with a 7,050mAh battery. On the other hand, the Find X9s will boast a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC, coupled with a 7,025mAh cell.

For optics, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a quad rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel primary shooter, along with a 200-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel periscope camera, offering 10x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X9s will sport a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera.

This comes shortly after the company revealed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo online store. The handsets will be launched in the country a month after their global debut on April 21. The Ultra arrived at a starting price of CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000), while the Find X9s was launched at MYR 3,599 (roughly Rs. 85,000).