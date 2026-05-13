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The Punisher: One Last Kill Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Marvel Special

The Punisher: One Last Kill follows Frank Castle as he faces betrayal and violence during one final dangerous mission.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 May 2026 12:39 IST
The Punisher: One Last Kill Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Marvel Special

Photo Credit: DisneyPlus

The Punisher: One Last Kill is landing on Disney+ from May 13, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle / The Punisher.
  • The special features intense action, gunfights, and dark emotional storyt
  • Developed by Marvel Studios and Marvel Television.
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The Punisher: One Last Kill is an American Marvel action story that is filled with power. The theme of this television special is dark. It takes the audience to a very violent and vigilante conspiracy. The story is about Frank Castle, who comes back from his previous job. He was pushed into a conspiracy deliberately. This involved his contribution to violence from some of the past. It is filled with action and violent scenes with heavy drama. This Marvel special is quite a great story. Those who are lovers of superhero stories will love it. 

When and Where to Watch

The Punisher: One Last Kill is landing on Disney+ from May 13, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer has Frank Castle coming back from a job that he had done in the past. He gets into a conspiracy without his knowledge. This showcases explosive actions with a lot of scenes. The story has dark cityscapes. These include gunfights, flashbacks from the past and many harsh situations to overcome. Castle finds the killers and confronts them with his wounds from the past battles. He goes through betrayals and ethical dilemmas. This led him to question everyone in his life, and he got to take revenge for it. 

Cast and Crew

Jon Bernthal is in the lead role playing Frank Castle in The Punisher: One Last Kill. Jason R. Moore has played the role of Nick Koumalatsos, and Jamal Lloyd Johnson and Tom Johnson have also played important roles. This has been developed at Marvel Studios and Marvel Television. 

Reception

The Punisher: One Last Kill is on the buzz to the audience because of its concept and storytelling. It has no IMDB rating yet. 

Comments

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Further reading: The Punisher One Last Kill, Marvel action, Disney Plus, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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