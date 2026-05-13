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Vivo Y60 Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y60 is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2026 12:09 IST
Vivo Y60 Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y60 features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y60 is offered in three colour options
  • Vivo Y60 features up to 8GB of RAM
  • Vivo Y60 weighs about 209g
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Vivo Y60 was silently launched in China on Tuesday, weeks after the tech firm unveiled the Vivo Y600 Pro. The handset is offered in three colourways and three storage configurations. An octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset powers the smartphone, along with an Adreno 613 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the handset boasts a 6,500mAh battery, while offering support for 15W wired charging. It also sports a 6.74-inch LCD touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The Vivo Y60 gets a single rear camera unit.

Vivo Y60 Price, Availability

The Vivo Y60 is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base variant, offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher-end 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costs CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 28,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 32,000).

Vivo's new smartphone is currently available for purchase in China via the company's online store. The Vivo Y60 is offered in Lucky Purple, Obsidian Black, and Shanhaiqing (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Vivo Y60 Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y60 is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 16.7 million colours, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a 4nm octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 1.95GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz.

It also features an Adreno 613 GPU, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The company claims that the handset ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. For optics, the Vivo Y60 carries a single 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the back with a CMOS sensor, autofocus, and up to 10x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera with up to 2x digital zoom capability. It can record up to 1080p videos.

The Vivo Y60 is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 167.4x77.1x8.39mm and weighs about 209g.

Vivo Y60

Vivo Y60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 5-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 13-Ultrapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo Y60, Vivo, Vivo Y60 Price, Vivo Y60 Launch, Vivo Y60 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Vivo Y60 Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
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