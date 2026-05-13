Xiaomi 17 Max will launch in China this month, the company announced on Wednesday. The handset is expected to join other models in the flagship lineup, which includes the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the brand has teased the upcoming handset's design, along with its display size and colour options. The Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to sit above the standard Xiaomi 17 in the lineup.

Xiaomi 17 Max Design, Specifications Tipped

Official teasers shared by Xiaomi on Weibo reveal that the Xiaomi 17 Max will feature a large 6.9-inch flat display with relatively slim bezels. The smartphone is shown with a rounded rectangular camera module, unlike the large, circular camera deco of the 17 Ultra. Through teaser images, the company has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Max will be available in black, blue, and white colour options.

Lu Weibing, President of Xiaomi Group, described the Xiaomi 17 Max as a “fully upgraded” version of the standard Xiaomi 17 instead of simply being a larger-sized model.

Pre-reservation of the Xiaomi 17 Max in China has begun ahead of its official debut.

Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications (Expected)

Thanks to several leaks, we expect that the 6.9-inch screen of the Xiaomi 17 Max could be a 1.5K LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to come with symmetrical dual stereo speakers, a high water resistance rating, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

The handset is also tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. For optics, the Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP-series primary camera. The setup could also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with support for 3x optical zoom.

The Xiaomi 17 Max is said to be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery. If it turns out to be accurate, it would be the largest battery of any Xiaomi smartphone to date. Charging support is expected to include 100W wired fast charging alongside 50W wireless charging with PPS compatibility.

Previous reports suggested that Xiaomi would position the Xiaomi 17 Max in a higher price segment compared to the standard Xiaomi 17, largely due to its larger display, flagship-grade camera hardware, and massive battery. The smartphone is expected to launch in China later this month alongside other devices in the Xiaomi 17 lineup.