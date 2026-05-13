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Xiaomi 17 Max Design, Colour Options Revealed as Company Confirms Launch in May

The Xiaomi 17 Max will be available in black, blue, and white colour options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2026 12:55 IST
Xiaomi 17 Max Design, Colour Options Revealed as Company Confirms Launch in May

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Blue colourway of the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Max (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 China launch is set to take place later this month
  • The handset will come with a 6.9-inch display
  • Xiaomi will launch the 17 Max in three colour options
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Xiaomi 17 Max will launch in China this month, the company announced on Wednesday. The handset is expected to join other models in the flagship lineup, which includes the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the brand has teased the upcoming handset's design, along with its display size and colour options. The Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to sit above the standard Xiaomi 17 in the lineup.

Xiaomi 17 Max Design, Specifications Tipped

Official teasers shared by Xiaomi on Weibo reveal that the Xiaomi 17 Max will feature a large 6.9-inch flat display with relatively slim bezels. The smartphone is shown with a rounded rectangular camera module, unlike the large, circular camera deco of the 17 Ultra. Through teaser images, the company has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Max will be available in black, blue, and white colour options.

Lu Weibing, President of Xiaomi Group, described the Xiaomi 17 Max as a “fully upgraded” version of the standard Xiaomi 17 instead of simply being a larger-sized model.

Pre-reservation of the Xiaomi 17 Max in China has begun ahead of its official debut.

Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications (Expected)

Thanks to several leaks, we expect that the 6.9-inch screen of the Xiaomi 17 Max could be a 1.5K LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to come with symmetrical dual stereo speakers, a high water resistance rating, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

The handset is also tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. For optics, the Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP-series primary camera. The setup could also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with support for 3x optical zoom.

The Xiaomi 17 Max is said to be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery. If it turns out to be accurate, it would be the largest battery of any Xiaomi smartphone to date. Charging support is expected to include 100W wired fast charging alongside 50W wireless charging with PPS compatibility.

Previous reports suggested that Xiaomi would position the Xiaomi 17 Max in a higher price segment compared to the standard Xiaomi 17, largely due to its larger display, flagship-grade camera hardware, and massive battery. The smartphone is expected to launch in China later this month alongside other devices in the Xiaomi 17 lineup.

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Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Max, Xiaomi 17 Max features, Xiaomi 17 Max launch, Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Max price
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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