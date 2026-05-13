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Lies of P Sequel Has Entered 'Full-Scale Development' Stage, Says Neowiz

A sequel to Lies of P was confirmed in 2023.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 May 2026 12:23 IST
Lies of P Sequel Has Entered 'Full-Scale Development' Stage, Says Neowiz

Photo Credit: Neowiz

Lies of P is a Soulslike action-RPG based on The Adventures of Pinocchio

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Highlights
  • The Lies of P sequel is rumoured to be a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz
  • Neowiz is also working on three new projects, including another Soulslike
  • Lies of P: Overture released on PC and consoles in 2025
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Lies of P developer Neowiz has confirmed that the sequel to the acclaimed Soulslike action-RPG has entered “full-scale development.” The South Korean studio had confirmed the sequel in 2023, but is yet to share details about the game. Neowiz has multiple in-house projects in development, too, and is set to publish two new games from external studios.

The sequel to Lies of P was announced in 2023, just months after the action-RPG was released to critical acclaim. Neowiz confirmed its plans for a story DLC and a full-fledged sequel at the time. Lies of P: Overture, a prequel expansion for the game, released last year. It seems the sequel is not too far off either.

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Neowiz shared the development update on the Lies of P sequel in its first-quarter FY2026 earnings report. The game has passed the prototype stage and entered “full-scale development,” the company said. A vertical slice of the game, which represents a scaled-down experience of the full game, is ready, the studio reported in its earnings result.

lies of p overture overture

Lies of P: Overture is a prequel expansion to the main game
Photo Credit: Neowiz

Other Projects at Neowiz

The Lies of P sequel is being developed for PC and consoles and will be self-published by Neowiz. Alongside the Soulslike action-RPG, the company is also working on Project Rubicon, a narrative-based RPG; Project Windi, another Soulslike action-RPG; and Project CF, a life-sim title.

One of these games could be the sci-fi survival horror project in the works at Lies of P co-developer Round8 Studio. The project, confirmed by Neowiz last year, will utilise Epic Game's Unreal Engine 5 for development. All projects are in development for PC and consoles. 

Additionally, Neowiz will serve as a publishing partner for upcoming projects from Wolfeye Studios and Zakazane Studio. The studio is also working on a new IP and plans to expand existing IP, like Lies of P, into global franchises.

Little is known about the Lies if P sequel, which is rumoured to be a dark reimagining of The Wizard of Oz. The first game was a loose adaptation of The Adventures of Pinocchio set in the fictional city of Krat that took inspiration from the Belle Époque era. Beyond its challenging combat, Lies of P received praise for its immersive atmosphere, visuals, and storytelling.

Last year, Neowiz released Lies of P: Overture, a prequel expansion to the base game, to critical acclaim, as well. Overture added new locations to Krat, along with new weapons and combat styles, and new threats. Lies of P was added to PS Plus in August 2025.

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Further reading: Lies of P, Lies of P Sequel, Neowiz, Round8 Studio
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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