Lies of P Sequel Has Entered 'Full-Scale Development' Stage, Says Neowiz

Lies of P developer Neowiz has confirmed that the sequel to the acclaimed Soulslike action-RPG has entered “full-scale development.” The South Korean studio had confirmed the sequel in 2023, but is yet to share details about the game. Neowiz has multiple in-house projects in development, too, and is set to publish two new games from external studios.

The sequel to Lies of P was announced in 2023, just months after the action-RPG was released to critical acclaim. Neowiz confirmed its plans for a story DLC and a full-fledged sequel at the time. Lies of P: Overture, a prequel expansion for the game, released last year. It seems the sequel is not too far off either.

Neowiz shared the development update on the Lies of P sequel in its first-quarter FY2026 earnings report. The game has passed the prototype stage and entered “full-scale development,” the company said. A vertical slice of the game, which represents a scaled-down experience of the full game, is ready, the studio reported in its earnings result.

Lies of P: Overture is a prequel expansion to the main game

Photo Credit: Neowiz

Other Projects at Neowiz

The Lies of P sequel is being developed for PC and consoles and will be self-published by Neowiz. Alongside the Soulslike action-RPG, the company is also working on Project Rubicon, a narrative-based RPG; Project Windi, another Soulslike action-RPG; and Project CF, a life-sim title.

One of these games could be the sci-fi survival horror project in the works at Lies of P co-developer Round8 Studio. The project, confirmed by Neowiz last year, will utilise Epic Game's Unreal Engine 5 for development. All projects are in development for PC and consoles.

Additionally, Neowiz will serve as a publishing partner for upcoming projects from Wolfeye Studios and Zakazane Studio. The studio is also working on a new IP and plans to expand existing IP, like Lies of P, into global franchises.

Little is known about the Lies if P sequel, which is rumoured to be a dark reimagining of The Wizard of Oz. The first game was a loose adaptation of The Adventures of Pinocchio set in the fictional city of Krat that took inspiration from the Belle Époque era. Beyond its challenging combat, Lies of P received praise for its immersive atmosphere, visuals, and storytelling.

Last year, Neowiz released Lies of P: Overture, a prequel expansion to the base game, to critical acclaim, as well. Overture added new locations to Krat, along with new weapons and combat styles, and new threats. Lies of P was added to PS Plus in August 2025.