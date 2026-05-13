Honor Pad 20 is expected to launch in China soon, and the company has now revealed its design and the key specifications. The Honor Pad 20 is confirmed to come in three colourways, with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It has a 3K resolution display and a 10,100mAh battery unit. Honor has also opened pre-reservations for the upcoming tablet in China. The new model is likely to succeed the previous-generation Honor Pad 10, and the teasers reveal that the new model will share many specifications with the predecessor.

Honor Pad 20 Key Specifications Teased

In a Weibo post, the company has announced that Honor Pad 20 will be launched soon. The launch date is under wraps, but the company is currently accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming device through Honor Mall, JD.com and Tmall in China. The listing also confirms it will be sold in Dazzling Pink, Extraordinary Grey, and Forest Green (translated from Chinese) colourways, and in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

The landing page of Honor Pad 20 is already live on Honor's China website. It is teased to come with Magic OS 10.0 and a 12.1-inch IPS LCD panel with 3K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the tablet will have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It will have a six-speaker unit.

On the rear, the Honor Pad 20 will include an 8-megapixel camera. For selfies and video chats, it will boast an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The tablet will feature a 10,100mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.

The Honor Pad 20 is expected to succeed last year's Honor Pad 10, which was released with a price tag of MYR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 30,200) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The existing model has a 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It has a 10,100mAh battery.

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