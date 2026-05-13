Technology News
English Edition

Honor Pad 20 With 12.1-Inch 3K Display Teased, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chip Confirmed

Honor Pad 20 will include an 8-megapixel rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2026 12:43 IST
Honor Pad 20 With 12.1-Inch 3K Display Teased, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chip Confirmed

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Pad 20 boasts a 8-megapixel front facing camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor Pad 20 will go official soon
  • Honor Pad 20 is expected to succeed last year's Honor Pad 10
  • The tablet will feature a 10,100mAh battery
Advertisement

Honor Pad 20 is expected to launch in China soon, and the company has now revealed its design and the key specifications. The Honor Pad 20 is confirmed to come in three colourways, with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It has a 3K resolution display and a 10,100mAh battery unit. Honor has also opened pre-reservations for the upcoming tablet in China. The new model is likely to succeed the previous-generation Honor Pad 10, and the teasers reveal that the new model will share many specifications with the predecessor.

Honor Pad 20 Key Specifications Teased

In a Weibo post, the company has announced that Honor Pad 20 will be launched soon. The launch date is under wraps, but the company is currently accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming device through Honor Mall, JD.com and Tmall in China. The listing also confirms it will be sold in Dazzling Pink, Extraordinary Grey, and Forest Green (translated from Chinese) colourways, and in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

The landing page of Honor Pad 20 is already live on Honor's China website. It is teased to come with Magic OS 10.0 and a 12.1-inch IPS LCD panel with 3K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the tablet will have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It will have a six-speaker unit. 

On the rear, the Honor Pad 20 will include an 8-megapixel camera. For selfies and video chats, it will boast an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The tablet will feature a 10,100mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.

The Honor Pad 20 is expected to succeed last year's Honor Pad 10, which was released with a price tag of MYR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 30,200) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The existing model has a 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It has a 10,100mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Pad 10

Honor Pad 10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10100mAh
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Pad 20, Honor Pad 20 Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Find X9 Ultra India Launch Date Confirmed; Find X9s to Tag Along: Expected Specifications
Honor Pad 20 With 12.1-Inch 3K Display Teased, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chip Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr Fold Launched in India With These Features
  2. Sony Xperia 1 VIII With 48-Megapixel Rear Cameras Arrives at This Price
  3. CMF Watch 3 Pro Review: Is It Worth the Price?
  4. Spotify Premium Prices Revised in India, Lite Plan Vanishes
  5. Sony Xperia 1 VIII Design Surfaces Online Ahead of May 13 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Date Tipped; Smart Glasses Could Be Unveiled
  7. Xiaomi 17 Max Set to Launch in China This Month as Company Reveals Design
  8. Vivo Y60 Debuts With a 6,500mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  9. Google Unveils New Googlebook Laptops With Gemini Intelligence, Magic Pointer
  10. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Premium Prices Revised in India, Spotify Lite Plan Seemingly Discontinued Six Months After Launch
  2. The Man with the Bag OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch This Christmas Comedy Film Online?
  3. JPMorgan Plans to Launch Tokenised Money Market Fund on Ethereum for Stablecoin Issuers
  4. Saros, Sony's New PS5 Exclusive, Is Estimated to Have Sold Over 300,000 Copies in 2 Weeks
  5. Samsung’s Next Galaxy Unpacked Event Date Leaked; New Smart Glasses Could Launch Alongside Galaxy Z Series
  6. Song of the Samurai Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  7. Sony Teases Launch of New Headset Ahead of Anticipated Debut of 'The ColleXion Headphones'
  8. Kaalidas 2 Now Streaming on Prime Video, Lionsgate Play India, and More: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Bitcoin Price Stabilises Around $81,000 Amidst Robust Investor Demand
  10. Xiaomi 17 Max Design, Colour Options Revealed as Company Confirms Launch in May
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »