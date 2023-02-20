Oppo Reno 8T 5G equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC was launched earlier this month. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly gearing up to unveil a new handset in India with a look and feel similar to that of Oppo Reno 8T 5G. An Oppo smartphone with model number CPH2527 is said to have entered testing in the country. It might lack a curved display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G has a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel main camera. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

A report by 91Mobiles, citing known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), has claimed that an Oppo smartphone with model number CPH2527 has gone into the testing phase in India. The design of the device is said to be identical to the Oppo Reno 8T 5G. However, it might debut without a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a curved screen. Oppo has not yet provided any details about the mystery handset.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G was launched in India in the first week of February with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is currently up for sale in Midnight Black and Sunrise Gold colours.

It runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face recognition technology. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

