Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Said to Feature Increased Heat Dissipation Area

Samsung Galaxy S23 series, including the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, was launched on Wednesday. A reliable tipster recently shared an animation comparing the heat dissipation areas of the Galaxy S23 series with that of its predecessor — the Galaxy S22 lineup. The tipster reveals that the newly-launched Galaxy S23 series smartphones are equipped with an increased heat dissipation area. Notably, Samsung ditched the in-house Exynos chipsets and went with an overclocked version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for the Galaxy S23 handsets.

According to a post by tipster Ice universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce), the Galaxy S23 series has a visibly larger heat dissipation area than the Galaxy S22 models. In addition, even the base Galaxy S23 gets a vapour cooling chamber this time around, unlike the graphite pads featured on the vanilla Galaxy S22.

The heat dissipation area of Samsung Galaxy S23 series is increased, as shown in the figure. pic.twitter.com/XkTW91vIm2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 2, 2023

The supposed increase in cooling might have been necessary since the Galaxy S23 series is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. This chipset gets overclocked CPU and GPU cores with a clock speed of up to 3.36GHz. To recall, the standard version of this chipset has a maximum clock speed of up to 3.2GHz.

Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is currently the fastest Snapdragon chipset available. It packs an upgraded Qualcomm Adreno GPU that is capable of supporting real-time hardware-accelerated ray-tracing while gaming. This chip also includes camera features like ultra-low-light video capture, multi-frame noise reduction, and 200-megapixel photo capture.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series debuted on Wednesday at Galaxy Unpacked 2023. The base variant's pricing starts at Rs. 74,999 in India. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23+ begins at Rs. 94,999 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra's pricing starts at Rs. 1,24,999. All three models will go on sale in India starting February 17.

