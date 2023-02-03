Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Said to Feature Increased Heat Dissipation Area

Samsung Galaxy S23 series launched on Wednesday at Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2023 13:13 IST


Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy S23 series is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

  • Galaxy S23 will go on sale starting from February 17
  • All three models said to be equipped with vapour cooling chamber
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy has a clock speed of up to 3.36GHz

Samsung Galaxy S23 series, including the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, was launched on Wednesday. A reliable tipster recently shared an animation comparing the heat dissipation areas of the Galaxy S23 series with that of its predecessor — the Galaxy S22 lineup. The tipster reveals that the newly-launched Galaxy S23 series smartphones are equipped with an increased heat dissipation area. Notably, Samsung ditched the in-house Exynos chipsets and went with an overclocked version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for the Galaxy S23 handsets.

According to a post by tipster Ice universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce), the Galaxy S23 series has a visibly larger heat dissipation area than the Galaxy S22 models. In addition, even the base Galaxy S23 gets a vapour cooling chamber this time around, unlike the graphite pads featured on the vanilla Galaxy S22.

The supposed increase in cooling might have been necessary since the Galaxy S23 series is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. This chipset gets overclocked CPU and GPU cores with a clock speed of up to 3.36GHz. To recall, the standard version of this chipset has a maximum clock speed of up to 3.2GHz.

Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is currently the fastest Snapdragon chipset available. It packs an upgraded Qualcomm Adreno GPU that is capable of supporting real-time hardware-accelerated ray-tracing while gaming. This chip also includes camera features like ultra-low-light video capture, multi-frame noise reduction, and 200-megapixel photo capture.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series debuted on Wednesday at Galaxy Unpacked 2023. The base variant's pricing starts at Rs. 74,999 in India. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23+ begins at Rs. 94,999 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra's pricing starts at Rs. 1,24,999. All three models will go on sale in India starting February 17.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra

