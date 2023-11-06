Technology News

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Receives Major Price Cut on Croma

Oppo Reno 8T 5G is available in Midnight Black and Sunrise Gold colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 November 2023 19:43 IST
Oppo Reno 8T 5G Receives Major Price Cut on Croma

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo's online store and Flipkart are showing the original price tag for the Oppo Reno 8T 5G.

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8T 5G has a triple rear camera unit
  • Oppo Reno 8T 5G was launched in India in February
  • It runs on Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 8T 5G was launched in India in February for Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Reno series smartphone is currently listed with a discounted price tag of Rs. 12,765 on Croma. Interested customers can also get an additional bank-based discount. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G features 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It flaunts a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel main camera.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G price, offers

Croma has currently listed the Oppo Reno 8T 5G for just Rs. 12,765. Further, shoppers can avail of up to Rs. 750 instant discount with IDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The handset was launched in India in the first week of February with a price tag of Rs. 29,999. It is available in sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Midnight Black and Sunrise Gold colour options.

oppo reno 8t 5g croma Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Photo Credit: Croma

 

Oppo's online store and Flipkart are showing the original launch price tag for the Oppo Reno 8T 5G.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The available memory can be expanded up to 16GB with the RAM Expansion technology.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G has a triple rear camera unit, including a 108-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face recognition technology for authentication. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. This fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in less than 45 minutes.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Oppo Reno 8T 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T 5G Price, Oppo Reno 8T 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications, Oppo, Croma
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra With SoC Details Spotted on Geekbench
Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Receives Major Price Cut on Croma
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Receives Major Price Cut on Croma: Know How Much It Cost Now
  2. OnePlus 12 Could Offer OnePlus 11's Wired Charging Speed
  3. Vivo X100 Price, Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  4. Poco X6 Pro Reportedly Listed on BIS; India Launch Imminent
  5. Vivo X100 Pro's First Official Look Is Here: See Design
  6. These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 With One UI 6
  7. Poco C65 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench
  9. TCL P745, C755 QD-Mini LED 4K Google TVs Launched in India at These Prices
  10. Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Feature New Sony-LYTIA Camera Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. JioMotive Plug-and-Play 4G GPS Tracker for Cars Launched: Price in India, Features and Availability Details
  2. Robotic Device to Detect Slippery Floor Among Tech Displayed at IIT Open House
  3. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Receives Major Price Cut on Croma
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra With SoC Details Spotted on Geekbench
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Renders Leak Again; Shows Familiar Design With Flat Display
  6. xAI, Elon Musk's AI Startup, to Be Integrated With X; Will Be Available as Standalone App
  7. Indian Developers Invest in Installing Residential EV Charges as Sales Soar
  8. WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Email Address Verification; Working on Ability to Share Polls in Channels: Report
  9. Poco X6 Pro Could Launch Soon in India; Reportedly Listed on BIS Website
  10. Vivo X100 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of November 13 Launch, Shows Four Colourways
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »