Oppo Reno 8T 5G was launched in India in February for Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Reno series smartphone is currently listed with a discounted price tag of Rs. 12,765 on Croma. Interested customers can also get an additional bank-based discount. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G features 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It flaunts a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel main camera.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G price, offers

Croma has currently listed the Oppo Reno 8T 5G for just Rs. 12,765. Further, shoppers can avail of up to Rs. 750 instant discount with IDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The handset was launched in India in the first week of February with a price tag of Rs. 29,999. It is available in sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Midnight Black and Sunrise Gold colour options.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Oppo's online store and Flipkart are showing the original launch price tag for the Oppo Reno 8T 5G.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The available memory can be expanded up to 16GB with the RAM Expansion technology.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G has a triple rear camera unit, including a 108-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face recognition technology for authentication. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. This fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in less than 45 minutes.

