Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T With 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 8T 5G pricing starts at VND 9,990,000 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2023 17:24 IST
Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T With 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8T (pictured) is equipped with a 100-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8T 5G sports a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • Both the handsets run on ColorOS 13.0
  • The Oppo Reno 8T 5G will be launched in India on February 3

Oppo Reno 8T 5G and Oppo Reno 8T were launched in Vietnam on Thursday. The 5G model is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, while the variant that offers 4G connectivity has a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC under the hood. Both smartphones are equipped with triple rear cameras and feature a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. They pack 8GB of RAM and offer up to 256GB of onboard storage. The available memory in the new Oppo handsets can be "expanded" up to 16GB, using unutilised storage. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G features a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 4,800mAh battery. The Oppo Reno 8T is equipped with a 100-megapixel sensor at the back and has a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T price, availability

The price of the Oppo Reno 8T 5G has been set at VND 9,990,000(roughly Rs. 35,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is currently up for pre-reservations in Vietnam in Black Starlight and Dawn Gold colour options. Pricing details for the 256GB storage variant are yet to be announced.

The Oppo Reno 8T price, on the other hand, is set at VND 8,490,000 (roughly Rs. 29,800) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is offered in Black Starlight and Sunset Orange shades. It is currently up for purchase via different retail channels in Vietnam.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 3. However, official details on the global launch of the Oppo Reno 8T are yet to be confirmed.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes with ColorOS 13.0 and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) curved OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display is rated to offer 950 nits of peak brightness, 394ppi pixel density and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The new Oppo smartphone is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Adreno 619 GPU. 

For optics, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor with 89 degrees field of view and an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/3.3 lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel selfie sensor at the front with f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. The inbuilt storage can be further expanded via a MicroSD card. Connectivity options on the 5G smartphone include 5G, GPS/A-GPS, USB OTG, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, e-compass, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, gravity sensor, pedometer, and proximity sensor. The handset also includes a fingerprint scanner and supports face recognition feature.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno is packed with a 4,800mAh battery and support for 67W SuperVOOC charging support. This fast-charging mechanism is said to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 44 minutes. Also, a 5-minute charge is said to deliver up to 5.5 hours of calling time. It measures 162.3x74.3x7.7mm and weighs 171g.

Oppo Reno 8T specifications

The 4G variant of the Oppo Reno 8T also runs on ColorOS 13.0 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 409ppi pixel density and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and it is said to deliver 800 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Oppo Reno 8T that houses a 100-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and autofocus support. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel secondary micro sensor with an f/3.3 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Like the Oppo Reno 8T 5G, the Oppo Reno 8T has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 8T comes with 256GB of UFS2.2 storage that is expandable via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB OTG, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, light sensor, gyroscope, gravity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, pedometer and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor along with face recognition support, for biometric unlocking.

The 4G variant of Oppo Reno 8T is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support that is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 54 minutes in just 30 minutes, and a five-minute charge is said to deliver up to two hours of calling time. Besides, it measures 160.8x73.84x7.8mm and weighs 183g.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
