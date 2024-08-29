Oppo tri-fold smartphone concept was revealed by an important company official, according to a report. As the name suggests, the handset appears to sport triple displays with minimal bezels, joined together via a dual-hinge mechanism. The back of the smartphone is reported to have a leather finish. With its showcase, Oppo becomes the second company to unveil a tri-fold smartphone in as many days, following the debut of Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 at the IFA conference in Berlin on Wednesday.

Oppo Tri-Fold Smartphone Unveiled

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via innoGyan), Zhou Yibao, Product Manager of Oppo Find N Series, posted a render of the purported tri-fold smartphone concept. The post, which has since been deleted from the social media website, showcased its triple foldable display and other design elements.

Oppo Tri Fold Smartphone Concept Design Revealed on Weibo

Photo Credit: Weibo/Zhou Yibao (via innoGyan)

Similar to other recently showcased tri-fold handsets, the Oppo device also reportedly appears to have displays with three distinct sections and minimal bezels. It is also said to leverage a dual-hinge mechanism for the folding/unfolding action. The back of the purported Oppo tri-fold smartphone has a white faux leather texture, which appears to be surrounded by a chrome chassis.

However, none of the displays seem to have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera, hinting at the possibility of an under-display sensor being used.

Other Tri-Fold Smartphones

In recent weeks, several tri-fold smartphones have surfaced. Huawei's purported handset was leaked in the hands of a company official, showcasing its candy bar form factor and a large internal screen. The device is expected to launch in October.

On Wednesday, Tecno showcased its concept tri-fold handset called Phantom Ultimate 2. It sports a 6.48-inch cover display and a massive 10-inch LTPO OLED inner display with a resolution of 1,620 x 2,880 pixels. The smartphone has a thickness of 11mm and gets an ultra-slim battery with a thickness of 0.25mm.

Like other purported tri-fold smartphones, the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 also leverages a dual-hinge mechanism which is claimed to have undergone testing involving 300,000 folds/unfolds.