Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim May Launch as ‘Special Edition’ With Minimally Reduced Thickness

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as previously anticipated, seasoned tipster suggests.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 August 2024 14:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim May Launch as ‘Special Edition’ With Minimally Reduced Thickness

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may have a similar design as standard Fold 6 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Samsung's upcoming foldable handset may carry 'Special Edition' moniker
  • It is expected to launch only in China and South Korea in September
  • The handset may have a reduced thickness compared to the standard model
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim launch is speculated to happen in the coming months. The smartphone is expected to debut in select countries as the first in a new range of devices from the South Korean technology conglomerate. In recent weeks, it was reported that it would be an ultra-slim variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, its reduction in thickness may have been overestimated and it may debut with a different moniker altogether, according to recent information.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition

The information comes from seasoned tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). In a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), the tipster suggested that Samsung's upcoming smartphone could launch as "Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition" instead of featuring the ‘Slim' moniker. The reason? It may not be as thin as previously anticipated.

As per Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will have a thickness of 10.6mm when folded – a decrease of just 1.5mm compared to the standard Z Fold 6 model. Additionally, it is said to be 4.9mm thin when unfolded compared to its predecessor's 5.6mm thickness, translating into a difference of just 0.7mm. Previous reports suggested that Samsung managed to reduce the thickness of the purported foldable smartphone by removing the digitiser - a crucial component required for the function of the bundled S-Pen.

It is also tipped to sport marginally bigger displays, with a claimed 8-inch internal and 6.5-inch outer screen. For reference, the standard model is equipped with 6.3-inch internal and 7.60-inch external displays. This leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may not be as big of an upgrade as previously thought.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Launch Date

According to previous reports, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will only launch in two markets: China and South Korea. The foldable smartphone is tipped to first debut on September 25 in South Korea – the company's home base. This launch is said to be followed by its unveiling in China shortly after.

Only 4 to 5 lakh units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may be produced, it is suggested.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Gemini AI Agent Gems, Imagen 3 Image Generation Capabilities Rolling Out to Users
Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Amazon Page Goes Live

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim May Launch as ‘Special Edition’ With Minimally Reduced Thickness
