Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim launch is speculated to happen in the coming months. The smartphone is expected to debut in select countries as the first in a new range of devices from the South Korean technology conglomerate. In recent weeks, it was reported that it would be an ultra-slim variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, its reduction in thickness may have been overestimated and it may debut with a different moniker altogether, according to recent information.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition

The information comes from seasoned tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). In a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), the tipster suggested that Samsung's upcoming smartphone could launch as "Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition" instead of featuring the ‘Slim' moniker. The reason? It may not be as thin as previously anticipated.

As per Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will have a thickness of 10.6mm when folded – a decrease of just 1.5mm compared to the standard Z Fold 6 model. Additionally, it is said to be 4.9mm thin when unfolded compared to its predecessor's 5.6mm thickness, translating into a difference of just 0.7mm. Previous reports suggested that Samsung managed to reduce the thickness of the purported foldable smartphone by removing the digitiser - a crucial component required for the function of the bundled S-Pen.

It is also tipped to sport marginally bigger displays, with a claimed 8-inch internal and 6.5-inch outer screen. For reference, the standard model is equipped with 6.3-inch internal and 7.60-inch external displays. This leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may not be as big of an upgrade as previously thought.

According to previous reports, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will only launch in two markets: China and South Korea. The foldable smartphone is tipped to first debut on September 25 in South Korea – the company's home base. This launch is said to be followed by its unveiling in China shortly after.

Only 4 to 5 lakh units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may be produced, it is suggested.