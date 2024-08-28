Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 was unveiled as a tri-fold smartphone concept at the IFA Berlin on Wednesday. As the name suggests, the handset appears to have a triple foldable screen utilising a dual-hinge mechanism. It was introduced as the successor to the Tecno Phantom Ultimate – a rollable smartphone concept debuted by the company at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona in February. While its new concept device has a compact candy bar form factor when folded, it can also be unfolded to take advantage of a massive 10-inch inner display with minimal crease.

However, the Chinese smartphone maker stopped short of revealing if this handset could hit the market anytime soon.

Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 Specifications

According to Tecno, the Phantom Ultimate 2 is equipped with a 6.48-inch cover display and a massive 10-inch LTPO OLED inner screen with a resolution of 1,620 x 2,880 pixels. This display features a 4:3 aspect ratio. The company also claims that it is the first foldable device in the market that leverages the touch and display driver integration (TDDI) technology, resulting in a chip which houses both the display driver and the touch sensor.

Dual-Hinge Mechanism of Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2

Photo Credit: Tecno

In terms of ergonomics, it is 11mm thin, keeping its thickness similar to other book-style foldable smartphones in the market like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (10.5mm), despite sporting an extra foldable screen. Interestingly, it is slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 which has a 12.1mm thickness when folded.

Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 also has a dual-hinge mechanism which is said to have undergone testing involving 300,000 folds and unfolds. The smartphone also sports an ultra-slim battery that measures just 0.25mm in thickness.

While the tri-fold handset's concept has been showcased, Tecno has not confirmed if and when the handset will go into production. Concept smartphones are usually introduced to highlight the company's manufacturing prowess and the technologies it may have under development. However, a tri-fold smartphone by another Chinese company could hit the market soon, with Huawei reportedly planning to become the world's first company to debut such a device – an event that is slated to take place in October.