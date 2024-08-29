Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 16 Pro Max Leaked Dummy Unit Offers Glimpse at New Desert Titanium Colourway

An iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit suggests the Desert Titanium colourway may have a brown finish instead of the previously rumoured golden tint.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2024 16:52 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Max Leaked Dummy Unit Offers Glimpse at New Desert Titanium Colourway

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Pro Max is the purported successor to last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max (pictured above)

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to arrive as Apple's flagship smartphone
  • A dummy mode of the phone hints at a colourway and the 'capture' button
  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series on September 9
Advertisement

iPhone 16 series is expected to launch at an Apple event on September 9. The Cupertino-based tech giant's upcoming flagship lineup is expected to be headlined by the iPhone 16 Pro Max – the top-of-the-line model featuring the largest display and battery. Ahead of its debut, an alleged dummy unit of the handset has surfaced, showcasing the new ‘Desert Titanium' colourway that Apple is tipped to introduce as a new option this year. albeit with a slightly different tint.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Dummy Unit Leak

In a video posted on YouTube by the TechBoiler channel, we get a short glimpse of an alleged iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit in the rumoured Desert Titanium colourway. While previous leaks suggested it would have a gold tint, the dummy handset appears to lean more towards a brown finish. Similar to previous Pro models, it also features a matte-textured back panel with a chrome finish on the side rails.

iphone 16 pro max techboilers iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max in Purported Desert Titanium Colourway
Photo Credit: YouTube/TechBoiler

The iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit also hints at the purported handset's design. Apart from the volume, power and action buttons, it also sports a new button that is expected to arrive on this year's models. The flagship iPhone models this year are said to debut with a dedicated 'capture' button. The rear panel features a familiar triple camera setup along with an LED flash.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

iPhone 16 Pro Max could get a bigger 6.9-inch screen which is claimed to have the thinnest display bezels in the industry, according to a report. It may be powered by Apple's A18 Pro chipset and will offer support for Apple Intelligence – the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to get a new higher resolution 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, while also retaining the tetraprism telephoto lens which Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. It could be backed by a 4,676mAh battery compared to the 4,441mAh battery capacity of its predecessor.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications, iPhone 16 Pro Max display, iPhone 16 Pro Max battery, iPhone 16 Pro Max camera, Apple, Iphone 16
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G With 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Offers, Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Max Leaked Dummy Unit Offers Glimpse at New Desert Titanium Colourway
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Announced
  2. Realme 13 5G Series With 80W Fast Charging Debuts in India: See Prices, Offers
  3. Apple May Pack 12GB RAM Exclusively on This iPhone 17 Series Phone
  4. This Is How NASA Plans to Bring Back Astronauts Stuck in Space
  5. Motorola S50 Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. iPhone 17 Series May Get More RAM Than iPhone 16 Family
  7. Reflect Orbital Plans to 'Sell Sunlight' at Night With Satellite Mirrors
  8. Asus Vivobook S15 OLED Review: An Excellent 15-Inch Laptop
  9. iQOO Z9s 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max Leaked Dummy Unit Offers Glimpse at New Desert Titanium Colourway
  2. Scientists Capture First Detailed Images of North Star Polaris’ Surface Revealing Spots
  3. Human Brains Can Resist Decay for Up to 12,000 Years, Reveals Study
  4. NASA's Perseverance Rover Ascends Jezero Crater, Exploring Mars' Ancient Terrain
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Be Thinner and Lighter Than iPhone 16 Pro Max, Pixel 9 Pro XL
  6. Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G With 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Offers, Specifications
  7. US SEC Threatens to Sue NFT Marketplace OpenSea, CEO Devin Finzer Says
  8. Gemini AI Agent Gems, Imagen 3 Image Generation Capabilities Rolling Out to Users
  9. Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Amazon Page Goes Live
  10. Meta Considers New Mixed Reality Glasses as Headsets Alternative: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »