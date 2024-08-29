iPhone 16 series is expected to launch at an Apple event on September 9. The Cupertino-based tech giant's upcoming flagship lineup is expected to be headlined by the iPhone 16 Pro Max – the top-of-the-line model featuring the largest display and battery. Ahead of its debut, an alleged dummy unit of the handset has surfaced, showcasing the new ‘Desert Titanium' colourway that Apple is tipped to introduce as a new option this year. albeit with a slightly different tint.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Dummy Unit Leak

In a video posted on YouTube by the TechBoiler channel, we get a short glimpse of an alleged iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit in the rumoured Desert Titanium colourway. While previous leaks suggested it would have a gold tint, the dummy handset appears to lean more towards a brown finish. Similar to previous Pro models, it also features a matte-textured back panel with a chrome finish on the side rails.

iPhone 16 Pro Max in Purported Desert Titanium Colourway

Photo Credit: YouTube/TechBoiler

The iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit also hints at the purported handset's design. Apart from the volume, power and action buttons, it also sports a new button that is expected to arrive on this year's models. The flagship iPhone models this year are said to debut with a dedicated 'capture' button. The rear panel features a familiar triple camera setup along with an LED flash.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

iPhone 16 Pro Max could get a bigger 6.9-inch screen which is claimed to have the thinnest display bezels in the industry, according to a report. It may be powered by Apple's A18 Pro chipset and will offer support for Apple Intelligence – the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to get a new higher resolution 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, while also retaining the tetraprism telephoto lens which Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. It could be backed by a 4,676mAh battery compared to the 4,441mAh battery capacity of its predecessor.