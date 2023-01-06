Technology News
The new Android Auto redesign will let users access Google Assistant, Google Maps, and more apps from Google Play directly from the car screen.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 January 2023 13:56 IST
Photo Credit: Google

New Android Auto redesign brings a new intuitive UI with split screen and multitasking features

Highlights
  • New Android Auto app brings a new way to use digital car keys
  • The app was first previewed at Google I/O
  • Google announced the Android Auto app at CES 2023

Google is finally rolling out the Android Auto app with the new Material You design in stable form for all. The new update announced at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, brings in a redesigned UI and some exciting features like Coolwalk UI for all, split screen functionality, as well as multitasking features. The app, which allows users to connect their Android phones to their car screen, was first previewed at Google I/O 2022, with the tech giant rolling out a beta version in November.

According to a blog post by Google, the new Android Auto app brings the Material You redesign along with direct access to Google built-in apps from Google Play to the car screen. The app also adds split screen layout and brings in new improvements for a more personalised experience. The tech giant said that the new design focuses on three things — navigation, communication with friends and family, and playing music or podcasts. The app has moved Maps closer to the driver's seat for easy access.

According to Google, the new media card includes the best of Material You, along with a quick launcher that will let users quickly access recently-used apps. Also, the split screen layout adjusts to different screen sizes as the Android Auto app is compatible with all major carmakers. Additionally, the new Android Auto redesign will also enable Google Assistant to give smart suggestions like missed call reminders, quick arrival time-sharing, and instant access to music or podcasts.

In addition to all these features, users will also be able to make calls using WhatsApp with Android Auto on new Google Pixel and Samsung phones soon. Furthermore, users can now share digital car keys across Pixel and iPhones, while Samsung phones, and Xiaomi users will get this ability later this year.

Last year in May at I/O 2022, Google announced a bunch of new features for Android Auto. The company had shared that it will bring features like a new user interface and support for suggested responses that are based on Google Assistant's suggestions. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Android Auto, Android, Google, Google Pixel, Samsung, CES 2023
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
