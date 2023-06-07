Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Tensor G3 Leaked Benchmark Scores Suggest Pixel 8 Might Be Slower Than Nothing Phone 2

Google Tensor G3 Leaked Benchmark Scores Suggest Pixel 8 Might Be Slower Than Nothing Phone 2

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro might be slower than the Nothing Phone 2 that will be powered by last year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2023 17:58 IST
Google Tensor G3 Leaked Benchmark Scores Suggest Pixel 8 Might Be Slower Than Nothing Phone 2

Google's Tensor G3 is expected to power the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Highlights
  • Google's Tensor G3 chipset is expected to debut later this year
  • Leaked benchmarks suggest it could be slower than many flagship chips
  • The Tensor G3 is tipped to feature a 1+4+4 CPU core setup

Pixel 8 series is expected to be unveiled by Google later this year, and the specifications of the handset have recently been tipped online. The successor to the Pixel 7 series of smartphones is expected to be powered by a next-generation chipset from Google, the Tensor G3. While the company hasn't yet announced the specifications of the processor that will power the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, a recent leak suggested that it will feature 9 Arm cores and 10 GPU cores. Meanwhile, a benchmark of a device equipped with the Tensor G3 recently surfaced online giving us a glimpse at its performance.

Tipster Revegnus (Twitter: @Tech_Reve) recently posted a screenshot of a Geekbench listing for a device titled "Google Factory build on Ripcurrent". The listing isn't recent — it was posted on April 11 on the benchmarking website. The listing reveals that the handset has a single-core score of 1,186 and a multi-core score of 3,809 with the Geekbench 5.5.1 test. The specifications of the processor also match a recent leak of the specifications of the purported Tensor G3, comprised of 9 cores in a 1+4+4 setup.

The Geekbench listing, however, reveals that the Tensor G3 chip might not bring substantial performance improvements over the Tensor G2 SoC. In fact, the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 recently scored 1,253 and 3,833 points on Geekbench. This suggests that Google's next flagship smartphones will be powered by a chip that is slower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets.  

In fact, the Tensor G3's purported benchmark scores suggest it is only slightly faster than the recently launched mid-range Poco F5 smartphone that has scores of 1,121 and 3,656 in the single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench.

However, it is worth noting that Pixel smartphones powered by Tensor chipsets have never offered performance within the realm of similarly priced flagship Android handsets. Instead, these Tensor chips are designed to offer powerful AI features, performing many of the machine learning tasks on the device, which means they work without access to the Internet.

According to a recent leak, the Tensor G3 on the Pixel 8 series of smartphones will be equipped with nine CPU cores with a 1+4+4 layout. The chipset will comprise one 3.00GHz Cortex-X3 core, four 2.45GHz Cortex-A715 cores, and four 2.15GHz Cortex-A510 cores. However, with the recently leaked scores, it is currently unclear how much of a performance boost the new chipset will bring over last year's Tensor G2 SoC that powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tensor G3, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
6.1 Percent Indians Are Optimistic About Generative AI Tools: Survey
Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO Switches Studios as BioWare Shifts Focus to Dragon Age, Mass Effect
Google Tensor G3 Leaked Benchmark Scores Suggest Pixel 8 Might Be Slower Than Nothing Phone 2
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price Range, India Launch Timeline, More Tipped: Details
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Launch Timeline Leaked: All You Need to Know
  4. Google Pay Now Lets You Activate UPI Without a Debit Card Using Aadhaar
  5. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered: Check New Price
  6. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Only Work on These iPhone Models: Details
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Series to Be Sold in India Through Amazon: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G First Impressions: Big Numbers
  9. Amazfit Cheetah, Amazfit Cheetah Pro Smartwatch Design Renders Leak: All Details
  10. Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Tipped to Come With Periscope Zoom Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C51 Surfaces on NBTC, BIS Certification Website; Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  2. Redmi 12 4G Price, Design, Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video; MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Tipped
  3. Google Searches for Crypto-Related Keywords Fall to Lowest Point in 29 Months: Details
  4. Google Tensor G3 Leaked Benchmark Scores Suggest Pixel 8 Might Be Slower Than Nothing Phone 2
  5. Noise Buds Trance TWS With Up to 45 Hours Battery Life, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: All Details
  6. Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO Switches Studios as BioWare Shifts Focus to Dragon Age, Mass Effect
  7. 6.1 Percent Indians Are Optimistic About Generative AI Tools: Survey
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Come With Dust Resistance Rating
  9. Government Approves $11 Billion Revival Plan for BSNL to help deploy 4G, 5G
  10. Redmi Buds 4 Active Launch Date Set for June 13, Availability Confirmed: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.