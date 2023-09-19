Google is holding a Pixel hardware event on October 4 to unveil the much-awaited Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. The tech giant is expected to pack the next generation Tensor G3 SoC on the Pixel 8 lineup as an upgrade over the Tensor G2 SoC that powers the Pixel 7 series. Google is yet to confirm details about the new in-house chip, but ahead of it, we are hearing about next year's Pixel 9 series. Google's next-generation branded SoC — Tensor G4 — is expected to power the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. It is expected to come with a marginal upgrade compared to the Tensor G3 SoC. Google's fully custom Tensor chip could debut in the 2025 Pixel 10 series.
As per a report by Android Authority's Kamila Wojciechowska, the Tensor G4 SoC, codenamed "Zuma Pro" will power next year's Pixel 9 lineup. It will reportedly come with minor performance upgrades over the nine-core Tensor G3 SoC, which is internally known as "Zuma". The Tensor G4 SoC could be a semi-custom chip and will be co-designed with Samsung's System LSI division.
Initially, Google reportedly planned to equip a “fully custom” Tensor SoC codenamed “Redondo” built on a TSMC process node on its 2024 Pixel series smartphones. However, due to production delays, the debut of this chipset is said to be pushed back by a year. The company is said to have created a development board called "ChallengerDeep" to work on this chip.
Additionally, Google is reportedly working on the next-generation fully-custom Tensor chip codenamed “Laguna Beach” for the 2025 Pixels aka the Pixel 10 series. The development board for the chip is codenamed “Deepspace".
The Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will launch at the Made by Google event on October 4 in New York at 10:00am local time (7:30 pm IST). The Pixel Watch 2 and a new colour for the Pixel Buds Pro will also debut during the event.
Both Pixel 8 series smartphones are expected to come with Android 14 and 120Hz refresh rate displays. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 could be backed by a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.
