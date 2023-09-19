Technology News

Google Pixel 9's Tensor G4 SoC Might Not Bring Significant Upgrades: Report

Google is reportedly working on the next-generation fully-custom Tensor chip codenamed “Laguna Beach” for the 2025 Pixels

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2023 17:54 IST
Google's Tensor G2 SoC powers the Pixel 7 series

Highlights
  • Google’s 2024 Tensor SoC may not bring major upgrades
  • Tensor G3 SoC is internally known as "Zuma"
  • Pixel 8 series smartphones are expected to come with Android 14

Google is holding a Pixel hardware event on October 4 to unveil the much-awaited Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. The tech giant is expected to pack the next generation Tensor G3 SoC on the Pixel 8 lineup as an upgrade over the Tensor G2 SoC that powers the Pixel 7 series. Google is yet to confirm details about the new in-house chip, but ahead of it, we are hearing about next year's Pixel 9 series. Google's next-generation branded SoC — Tensor G4 — is expected to power the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. It is expected to come with a marginal upgrade compared to the Tensor G3 SoC. Google's fully custom Tensor chip could debut in the 2025 Pixel 10 series.

As per a report by Android Authority's Kamila Wojciechowska, the Tensor G4 SoC, codenamed "Zuma Pro" will power next year's Pixel 9 lineup. It will reportedly come with minor performance upgrades over the nine-core Tensor G3 SoC, which is internally known as "Zuma". The Tensor G4 SoC could be a semi-custom chip and will be co-designed with Samsung's System LSI division.

Initially, Google reportedly planned to equip a “fully custom” Tensor SoC codenamed “Redondo” built on a TSMC process node on its 2024 Pixel series smartphones. However, due to production delays, the debut of this chipset is said to be pushed back by a year. The company is said to have created a development board called "ChallengerDeep" to work on this chip.

Additionally, Google is reportedly working on the next-generation fully-custom Tensor chip codenamed “Laguna Beach” for the 2025 Pixels aka the Pixel 10 series. The development board for the chip is codenamed “Deepspace".

The Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will launch at the Made by Google event on October 4 in New York at 10:00am local time (7:30 pm IST). The Pixel Watch 2 and a new colour for the Pixel Buds Pro will also debut during the event.

Both Pixel 8 series smartphones are expected to come with Android 14 and 120Hz refresh rate displays. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 could be backed by a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
