Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 2 Specifications Leaked via Geekbench; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM

Nothing Phone 2 Specifications Leaked via Geekbench; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM

Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to launch in Summer 2023.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2023 15:15 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Specifications Leaked via Geekbench; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone (2) will debut in Summer of 2023.

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 could feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • The SoC is reportedly listed on Geekbench with 12GB of RAM
  • It could boot Android 13 out-of-the-box

Nothing Phone 2 specifications have leaked online. The upcoming Nothing smartphone is confirmed to debut in the Summer of 2023. Nothing, the company behind the Ear (2) (Review), had previously confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 8 series SoC. Carl Pei, Nothing's CEO, did not reveal any further details about the SoC. However, a new report has now leaked the processor, RAM and software details of the Nothing Phone 2.

A Geekbench listing of the Nothing Phone 2, spotted by MySmartPrice, suggests that the handset could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor codenamed taro. It has a prime core with a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz. The SoC also features three performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This suggests that the Nothing Phone 2 could use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. While the processor is a couple of generations old, it is still quite powerful compared to the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC found in the Nothing Phone (1) (Review).

As per the report, the handset scored 1253 and 3833 points in Geekbench 5's single-core and multi-core tests. The report further states that the Phone 2 will launch with at least 12GB of RAM. It would not be a surprise if we see a Nothing Phone 2 variant with 8GB of RAM as well. The smartphone is likely to offer 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt memory. It could also run Android 13 out-of-the-box, according to the report. One can expect the Phone 2 to have a layer of Nothing OS 1.5 on top.

The Nothing Phone 2 has reportedly cleared the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification website as well, hinting that it could launch soon in India. The Phone 2 is officially confirmed to be available for purchase in India via Flipkart following the launch.

Other tipped specifications and features of the Nothing Phone 2 include an improved Glyph Interface, a bigger 5,000mAh battery and an official IP rating.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone (2), Nothing, Nothing Phone (2) specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Apple’s Purported Mixed Reality Headset to Give Metaverse-Related Tokens a Boost, Developer Claims: Details
India's Import of Mobile Phones, Laptops, PCs, Other Devices from China Declined in FY 2022-23: Report

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2 Specifications Leaked via Geekbench; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Series Likely to Launch on This Day
  4. iQoo Neo 7T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC May Be in the Works
  5. iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Reportedly Spotted on Company's India Website: Details
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Geekbench Listing Suggests Key Specifications: Check Here
  8. OnePlus 12 Key Specifications Including Camera, SoC Tipped: Check Here
  9. Oppo F23 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging Goes Official in India: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. India's Import of Mobile Phones, Laptops, PCs, Other Devices from China Declined in FY 2022-23: Report
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Specifications Leaked via Geekbench; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM
  3. The Witcher Multiplayer Spin-Off Studio Hit With Layoffs Due to Game Reboot: Report
  4. OnePlus 12 Specifications Tipped, Likely to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: All Details
  5. Apple’s Purported Mixed Reality Headset to Give Metaverse-Related Tokens a Boost, Developer Claims: Details
  6. Vodafone to Cut 11,000 Jobs in Next 3 Years as Part of New CEO's Restructuring Plan
  7. Elon Musk Considers Significant Tesla Investments in France; Says 'Impressed' With President Macron
  8. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature 1.5K Curved Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. Amazon Plans to Add ChatGPT-style Conversational Product Search to its Online Store
  10. Microsoft Phone Link for iOS With iMessage, Calling Support Rolled Out to All Windows 11 Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.