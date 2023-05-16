Nothing Phone 2 specifications have leaked online. The upcoming Nothing smartphone is confirmed to debut in the Summer of 2023. Nothing, the company behind the Ear (2) (Review), had previously confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 8 series SoC. Carl Pei, Nothing's CEO, did not reveal any further details about the SoC. However, a new report has now leaked the processor, RAM and software details of the Nothing Phone 2.

A Geekbench listing of the Nothing Phone 2, spotted by MySmartPrice, suggests that the handset could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor codenamed taro. It has a prime core with a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz. The SoC also features three performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This suggests that the Nothing Phone 2 could use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. While the processor is a couple of generations old, it is still quite powerful compared to the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC found in the Nothing Phone (1) (Review).

As per the report, the handset scored 1253 and 3833 points in Geekbench 5's single-core and multi-core tests. The report further states that the Phone 2 will launch with at least 12GB of RAM. It would not be a surprise if we see a Nothing Phone 2 variant with 8GB of RAM as well. The smartphone is likely to offer 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt memory. It could also run Android 13 out-of-the-box, according to the report. One can expect the Phone 2 to have a layer of Nothing OS 1.5 on top.

The Nothing Phone 2 has reportedly cleared the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification website as well, hinting that it could launch soon in India. The Phone 2 is officially confirmed to be available for purchase in India via Flipkart following the launch.

Other tipped specifications and features of the Nothing Phone 2 include an improved Glyph Interface, a bigger 5,000mAh battery and an official IP rating.

