Google Pixel 8 series with vanilla Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is all set to go official on October 4 at the ‘Made by Google' event. The tech giant has shared brief teasers of forthcoming devices, offering a sneak peek into their design elements. Previous leaks and reports have already suggested some key specifications of the upcoming Pixel series smartphones. Most recently, new renders offering a glimpse into the possible design and colour options of the handsets have leaked online. They suggest three colourways for the handsets. At first glance, the readers can indicate little change to the overall design of last year's Pixel 7 series.

MySmartPrice has leaked the renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. As per the report, the vanilla Pixel 8 will come in grey, obsidian black, and peony rose shades. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, will be reportedly offered in black obsidian, porcelain, and sky Blue colour options.

Google Pixel 8 series

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The renders show the rear design of the Pixel 8 series with a familiar visor-style camera array. The vanilla model is seen featuring dual rear cameras while the Pixel 8 Pro shown carrying a triple camera setup arranged in the horizontal camera island. A microphone and LED flash are also placed on the camera bar. They look almost similar to the design of their predecessors — Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The former is available in Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow colourways, while the Pro model comes in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel finishes.

Google's fall Pixel launch event kicks off on October 4 in New York at 10:00am local time (7:30 pm IST). Besides the Pixel 8 series, Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro will also debut at the Made by Google event. The handsets are confirmed to go on pre-orders in India via Flipkart starting October 5.

The Pixel 8 series smartphones are expected to ship with Android 14 and 120Hz refresh rate displays. They are tipped to be powered by a Tensor G3 SoC. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 could be backed by a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

