Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google’s Project Green Light Leverages AI to Tackle Traffic Congestion and Reduce Emissions

Google’s Project Green Light Leverages AI to Tackle Traffic Congestion and Reduce Emissions

Google says Project Green Light is available in over 12 cities around the world, including Bengaluru, Boston, Rio de Janeiro, and Seattle.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2024 12:01 IST
Google’s Project Green Light Leverages AI to Tackle Traffic Congestion and Reduce Emissions

Photo Credit: Google Research

Google Research first rolled out the pilot of Project Green Light in 2021

Highlights
  • Project Green Light runs on an AI model created using Google Maps' data
  • It is said to help reduce traffic congestion and emissionsq
  • Google's initiative is currently live in 12 cities globally
Advertisement

Google Research is running a project that aims to mitigate the time one spends at the traffic light, especially at city intersections. The initiative, dubbed ‘Project Green Light', is said to harness traffic engineering, coupled with artificial intelligence (AI), to improve the flow of traffic, tackle congestion and reduce fuel consumption – efforts aimed at expediting climate mitigation. Backed by information provided by Google Maps, the project is currently running in several cities globally.

What is Google's Project Green Light?

In a blog post, Google revealed that Project Green Light has been developed by its team at Google Research as a sustainability initiative. It is built to tackle road transportation, which is said to be a major contributor to global greenhouse emissions, especially in stop-and-go traffic. The project is backed by a dedicated AI model created by the company's researchers based on the driving trends provided by Google Maps.

The team working on the project claimed that while avoiding stop-and-go traffic isn't completely viable, cities have the option of reducing it in two ways: installing expensive hardware or enabling manual vehicle counts. However, none of them are capable of providing complete information on certain parameters, as per Google.

This is where Project Green Light comes in. It is claimed to help city traffic engineers improve traffic flow by modelling traffic patterns and then providing recommendations via a comprehensive dashboard. It is said to identify possible improvements, like shaving several seconds off a stop light during hours when traffic is minimal or coordinating between unsynced intersections. While several ideas were explored, this initiative was chosen due to its “simplicity, scalability and potential for impact.”

Google claims this project can reduce stop-and-go traffic by up to 30 percent, while also reducing emissions at intersections by up to 10 percent.

How It Works

Project Green Light works by inferring traffic light parameters including cycle length, transition time, green split, and sensor operation, according to Google. A model is then created to understand the traffic patterns, such as average wait times, stop-and-go times and how the light changes throughout the day.

After analysing these parameters, the AI model then identifies possible improvements and adjustments that can be made. The actionable recommendations are passed on to the city officials after which traffic engineers can review them. Google Research says its suggestions can be implemented using existing infrastructure in as little as 5 minutes.

project green light dashboard Actionable Insights Provided via Project Green Light Dashboard

Actionable Insights Provided Via Project Green Light Dashboard
Photo Credit: Google Research

The team then monitors the time drivers have saved at stop lights. It calculates the impact on climate courtesy of these changes using industry standards models and shares the report with the partnering city.

Google says Project Green Light is available in over 12 cities around the world, including Bengaluru, Boston, Rio de Janeiro, and Seattle. It is claimed to be reducing fuel consumption and emissions for up to 30 million car rides per month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google Project Green Light, Google AI Project, Google sustainability
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
HMD's Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch on August 28

Related Stories

Google’s Project Green Light Leverages AI to Tackle Traffic Congestion and Reduce Emissions
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals, Discounts Teased
  2. Nothing Gives First Look at Phone 2a Plus Ahead of July 31 Launch
  3. Google's AI Project Claims to Reduce Emissions at Traffic Intersections
  4. OnePlus Promises Free Screen Upgrade for Select Models in India: Report
  5. Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Surface Online
  6. Poco M6 Plus 5G Colours, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 4s Gen 3 Chip For Affordable 5G Smartphones
  8. Realme 13 Pro 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Pack More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  2. Bitcoin Value Drops as the US Moves Silk Road-Related Tokens, Altcoins Reflect Mixed Prices
  3. Google’s Project Green Light Leverages AI to Tackle Traffic Congestion and Reduce Emissions
  4. HMD's Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch on August 28
  5. Poco M6 Plus 5G Colour Options, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of August 1 India Launch
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Event Announced; Company Teases Upcoming Discounts, Offers and Deals
  7. OnePlus India Offers Free Screen Upgrade for Certain Models to Prevent Green Line Screen Defect: Report
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chipset for Entry-Level 5G Smartphones Debuts in India
  9. Realme Buds T310 TWS Earphones With 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched in India
  10. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gets New Gameplay Trailer, Pre-Orders Now Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »