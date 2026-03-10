Poco C85x 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday as the latest addition to its C-series. The new smartphone is set to go on sale in the country in a few days via an e-commerce platform. It is offered in three colour options and two storage configurations. The new Poco C85x 5G is equipped with a 6,300mAh battery. The phone supports 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. It gets a dual rear camera unit, led by a 32-megapixel main shooter. It also sports a 6.9-inch AdaptiveSync display.

Poco C85x 5G Price in India, Availability

Poco C85x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the base variant, which features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 11,999.

The new phone from the Xiaomi sub-brand will go on sale in India on March 14 at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. The Poco C85x 5G is offered in Black, Gold, and Green colourways.

Poco C85x 5G Specifications, Features

The Poco C85x 5G is a dual SIM handset that runs on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The phone is equipped with a 6.9-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) AdaptiveSync display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 240Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 800 nits peak brightness, and TUV Rheinland Circadian Friendly, Low Blue Light, and Flicker Free certifications. The company claims that the handset ships with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

An octa core Unisoc T8300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz, powers the new Poco C85x 5G. The handset also features a Mali G57 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone also supports up to 2TB of storage expansion via a microSD card.

For optics, the Poco C85x 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 32-megapixel main shooter with up to 10x digital zoom capabilities. It also features an unspecified secondary camera on the back. The phone is also equipped with an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Poco C85x 5G packs a 6,300mAh battery. The company claims that the phone will provide up to 2 days of battery backup. Moreover, it supports 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. The handset also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and a fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 171.56x79.47x8.15mm and weighs about 210g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.