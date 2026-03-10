OpenAI announced its plans to acquire the artificial intelligence (AI) security platform Promptfoo on Monday. The San Francisco-based AI giant said that it was in the process of finalising the deal, which is currently subject to customary closing conditions. The acquisition will allow the ChatGPT maker to integrate Promptfoo's technology stack into OpenAI Frontier, an enterprise-grade platform designed to build, deploy, and manage fleets of AI agents. The company highlighted that the security platform's library will continue to remain open-source under its current licence.

OpenAI to Buy Promptfoo

In a post, the AI giant announced its latest acquisition target. Promptfoo was founded in 2024 by Ian Webster and Michael D'Angelo in San Francisco. It is known for its open-source framework and command line interface (CLI) tool designed for testing, evaluating, and red teaming large language model (LLM) applications. The open-source tool is currently hosted on GitHub with a permissive MIT licence for academic and commercial usage.

“We started Promptfoo because developers needed a practical way to secure AI systems. As AI agents become more connected to real data and systems, securing and validating them is more challenging and important than ever. Joining OpenAI lets us accelerate this work, bringing stronger security, safety, and governance capabilities to the teams building real-world AI systems,” said Ian Webster, Co-founder and CEO, Promptfoo.

Once the acquisition is finalised, OpenAI plans to integrate Promptfoo's tech stack into its Frontier platform. The enterprise-focused platform was launched in February and is a central control centre for autonomous agents. The AI firm says that enterprises deploying AI agents into workflows require systemic ways to test agent behaviour, detect risks before deployment, and maintain clear records, and the new technology will help it develop that on Frontier.

Some of the new core capabilities Promptfoo will enable include new security and safety testing tools that help enterprises identify and solve major risks such as prompt injections, jailbreaks, data leaks, tool misuse, and more.

OpenAI Frontier will also build evaluation tools that will identify, investigate, and remediate agent risks within the workflows, and offer reporting and traceability to let them keep records of testing, monitor changes over time, and meet governance, risk, and compliance expectations.