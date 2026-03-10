Technology News
Apple Reportedly Assembled 25 Percent of 230 Million iPhone Units in India in 2025

Apple reportedly shipped iPhone units worth $16 billion in the first nine months of FY26.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2026 10:54 IST
Apple Reportedly Assembled 25 Percent of 230 Million iPhone Units in India in 2025

iPhone 17 Pro Max (pictured) is powered by a 3nm A19 chip

Highlights
  • Apple recently opened its sixth branded store in India
  • Apple assembles iPhone models in India via Foxconn
  • The tech giant reportedly produces about 220 million iPhone units
Apple has been steadily shifting its manufacturing base out of China for multiple reasons, including geopolitics and strategic manoeuvres. A large part of its production line has now moved to India. Recently, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Cupertino-based tech giant shipped a significant number of iPhone models from the country in 2025 through Apple's contract manufacturers like Foxconn, Tata Electronics, and Pegatron. Now, a report highlights that the tech giant manufactures a quarter of its smartphones in India. This comes months after India took over from China as the biggest source of smartphones in the US.

Apple Said to Produce Between 220 Million and 230 Million iPhone Units Annually

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Apple assembled about 55 million iPhone models in India in 2025, rising from 36 million in 2024. This means that the Cupertino-based tech giant now assembles about 25 percent of the total number of smartphones in the country. The company is said to annually manufacture between 220 million and 230 million units.

In 2025, the tech giant reportedly increased the production of iPhone models in India by about 53 percent. However, the report added that iPhone shipments from China still account for the majority of units produced globally. An Apple spokesperson, in a statement given to the publication, highlighted that while the company has shifted a significant part of its assembly to India, assembling and manufacturing electronics and components in the country “still costs more” than in China and Vietnam.

As previously mentioned, in January, the minister revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant had shipped about $50 billion (about Rs. 4,60,300 crore) worth of made-in-India iPhone models. This accounted for the total number of phones produced since Apple's contract manufacturers, including Foxconn and Tata Electronics, became beneficiaries of the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme under the Make in India initiative in 2022.

Out of the $50 billion worth units, the tech giant shipped about $16 billion (about Rs. 1.44 Lakh Crore) worth of iPhone models in the first nine months of the FY26 alone. The minister highlighted that the government expects the number of iPhone units shipped from the country to grow further as there are still a few months left until the end of the current fiscal year. The minister also revealed highlighted that electronics production in India has increased six times in the last 11 years.

Further reading: iPhone Production, iPhone, Apple India Growth, Apple India exports, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Apple Said to Finalise iPhone 18e Plans With Dynamic Island Upgrade and 2027 Launch Window, Tipster Claims
iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon

  1. Tim Cook Reveals the Secret Behind Apple's Success, Says Can't Be Replicated
  2. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max to Launch on This Date
  3. iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon
  4. Vivo V70 FE Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Specifications
  5. Here's When the Lava Bold 2 5G Will Launch in India
  6. Realme Note 80 Debuts With a 6,300mAh Battery, 6,74-Inch Screen: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Launch Set for March 17: Features
  8. Samsung Updates Galaxy Smartphones With This Useful Security Feature
  9. ChatGPT Adult Mode Delayed Again as OpenAI's 'Code Red' Reportedly Ends
  10. Poco C85x 5G Key Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
