Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available in India in Moonstone and Jade colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2026 12:15 IST
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to succeed the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold could feature three rear cameras
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro will reportedly feature a thinner body
  • The tech giant has yet to confirm the launch
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold was launched in India and other global markets in August 2025 as part of the Mountain View-based tech giant's flagship Pixel 10 Pro series. The handset is backed by a 5,015mAh battery. It is powered by Google's proprietary 3nm Tensor G5 chip, which also powers other phones in the lineup. However, the company appears to have started working on its next-generation foldable handset, as the purported computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the rumoured Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold have started surfacing online. The phone is shown to ship with subtle design changes, while retaining the signature Pixel Fold elements.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Design, Specifications (Expected)

Android Headlines, in collaboration with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), has published the purported CAD renders of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, providing a detailed view of the foldable from different angles. They seem to show the handset in a black colourway, and it has a triple external camera unit. The rumoured Pixel 11 Pro is shown to be equipped with a redesigned camera island on the outside, sporting two larger pill-shaped camera modules.

The Mountain View-based company could reposition the LED flash on the outer panel to the left-top corner of the phone, which is placed outside the pill-shaped camera modules on the right. Similarly, the secondary microphone on the outside will reportedly be moved inside the camera island. The purported Pixel 11 Pro Fold might sport two punch-hole display cutouts, which are expected to house the selfie cameras on the cover and foldable screens.

While the cover display is shown to feature a centre-aligned punch hole cutout, the inner display appears to sport a front-facing camera in the top-right corner, similar to the predecessor of the Google Pixel 11 Pro. The phone will reportedly ship with a thinner body, measuring 4.8mm when unfolded and 10.1mm in the folded state, coming down from 5.2mm and 10.8mm, respectively.

Google will reportedly equip the Pixel 11 Pro Fold with its proprietary 3nm Tensor G5 chipset, featuring a seven-core CPU. Moreover, it is expected to launch later this year with an upgraded camera system. For reference, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, along with a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom capabilities.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished IP68-rated design
  • Pixel Snap is useful
  • Bright 120Hz displays
  • Smooth bloatware-free software
  • Tons of useful AI features
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • Average cameras with poor video quality
  • Only 256GB storage variant
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.40-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2364 pixels
Processor Tensor G5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5015mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Comments

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Design, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Anthropic Introduces Agentic Code Review Tool to Claude Code
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Could Launch With a Redesigned External Camera Module, Leaked Renders Suggest
