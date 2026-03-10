Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold was launched in India and other global markets in August 2025 as part of the Mountain View-based tech giant's flagship Pixel 10 Pro series. The handset is backed by a 5,015mAh battery. It is powered by Google's proprietary 3nm Tensor G5 chip, which also powers other phones in the lineup. However, the company appears to have started working on its next-generation foldable handset, as the purported computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the rumoured Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold have started surfacing online. The phone is shown to ship with subtle design changes, while retaining the signature Pixel Fold elements.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Design, Specifications (Expected)

Android Headlines, in collaboration with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), has published the purported CAD renders of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, providing a detailed view of the foldable from different angles. They seem to show the handset in a black colourway, and it has a triple external camera unit. The rumoured Pixel 11 Pro is shown to be equipped with a redesigned camera island on the outside, sporting two larger pill-shaped camera modules.

OK #FutureSquad... Here comes your very first and early look at the #Google #Pixel11ProFold (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)! 😏



Once again, on behalf of my Friends over @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/VdbjUHibpL pic.twitter.com/IjGVMnrG2B — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 9, 2026

The Mountain View-based company could reposition the LED flash on the outer panel to the left-top corner of the phone, which is placed outside the pill-shaped camera modules on the right. Similarly, the secondary microphone on the outside will reportedly be moved inside the camera island. The purported Pixel 11 Pro Fold might sport two punch-hole display cutouts, which are expected to house the selfie cameras on the cover and foldable screens.

While the cover display is shown to feature a centre-aligned punch hole cutout, the inner display appears to sport a front-facing camera in the top-right corner, similar to the predecessor of the Google Pixel 11 Pro. The phone will reportedly ship with a thinner body, measuring 4.8mm when unfolded and 10.1mm in the folded state, coming down from 5.2mm and 10.8mm, respectively.

Google will reportedly equip the Pixel 11 Pro Fold with its proprietary 3nm Tensor G5 chipset, featuring a seven-core CPU. Moreover, it is expected to launch later this year with an upgraded camera system. For reference, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, along with a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom capabilities.