Poco F5 5G is expected to succeed the Poco F4 5G model, which was released by the Chinese handset manufacturer earlier this year. While the company is yet to officially announce any details regarding the purported smartphone, a recent report has leaked the display specifications of the upcoming Poco F5 5G model. The details of the processor on the upcoming Poco F-series phone have also been tipped. The report also notes that the POCO F5 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K60 5G, which will debut in early 2023.

According to the report, the smartphone will first debut in China as the Redmi K60, followed by its global debut as the POCO F5 5G in various markets including India.

Poco F5 5G and Redmi K60 are said to arrive with an AMOLED display that produces a 2K resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and could support a 120Hz refresh rate with 1000 nits of brightness. The device is reported to pack a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. However, other specifications of the smartphone, including details on the camera, design, and additional features of the POCO F5 5G, are yet to be revealed.

Poco F5 5G specifications have been indicated with the model number 23013RK75C (Chinese variant) on the IMEI database. The Indian variant of the new POCO phone has appeared on the database with the model number 23013PC75I, while the global version has been spotted with the model number 23013PC75G. As per the report, the “23” in the model number indicates the release year to be 2023, while “01” hints the launch month to be January. The letters “PC” refers to the brand POCO and "75" hints at the model number M11A. Moreover, "G/I" may refer to the smartphone's expected release in global and India markets.

Going by the indicated model numbers on the IMEI database, both Poco F5 5G and Redmi K60 models are expected to be launched in January in China, followed by a global launch.

