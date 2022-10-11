Redmi K60 series is said to be in the works as the next offering from the Chinese smartphone company. Now, a Chinese tipster has suggested a few specifications of an upcoming Redmi K60 series smartphone. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. Xiaomi is expected to offer the handset with two charging capacities — 67W wired charging + 30W wireless charging and 120W wired charging + 30W wireless charging. The Redmi K60 models are expected to come with a 2K display with a centre-aligned hole-punch display cutout.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo suggested alleged specifications of a Redmi K60 series smartphone. As per the leak, the handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 series chipset. There could be two variants with different charging capacities. One variant of the Redmi K60 series smartphone is said to come with 67W wired and 30W wireless charging ability, while the other variant could offer 120W wired and 30W wireless charging support.

The Redmi K60 series is expected to succeed the Redmi K50 lineup. Details of the Redmi K60 series have been leaked online recently. As per the leak, the handsets will feature a hole-punch display design and the display will offer 2K resolution. The upcoming models are said to offer 100W charging support as well.

They are said to carry a 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor and could pack an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The Redmi K60 models will reportedly feature Sony IMX766 sensor. Xiaomi is expected to implement a feature similar to Apple's Dynamic Island on the upcoming devices. Company's China President Lu Weibing earlier asked users if they wanted to see "smart island" functionality on Xiaomi handsets.

However, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed any details about the Redmi K60 series, so these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

