Technology News
loading

Mobile Phone Calls Eavesdropped Remotely Using Sensors in Latest Research

The smartphone’s earpiece vibrates from the speech, and that vibration permeates across the body of the phone.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 11 October 2022 18:36 IST
Mobile Phone Calls Eavesdropped Remotely Using Sensors in Latest Research

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Hassan Ouajbir

The researchers noted that their approach works even when the audio is completely inaudible

Highlights
  • The radar is named mmSpy as it operated in the mmWave spectrum
  • Its data is pre-processed via MATLAB and Python modules
  • Researchers claim that this sensor has an accuracy of 83 percent

Researchers have demonstrated a method to detect the vibrations of a mobile phone's earpiece and decipher what the person on the other side of the call was saying with up to 83 percent accuracy. The team at Pennsylvania State University used an off-the-shelf automotive radar sensor and a novel processing approach to reveal this significant security concern.

"As technology becomes more reliable and robust over time, the misuse of such sensing technologies by adversaries becomes probable," said Suryoday Basak, a doctoral candidate at Penn State.

"Our demonstration of this kind of exploitation contributes to the pool of scientific literature that broadly says, 'Hey! Automotive radars can be used to eavesdrop audio. We need to do something about this," Basak said.

The radar operates in the millimetre-wave (mmWave) spectrum, specifically in the bands of 60 to 64GHz and 77 to 81GHz, which inspired the researchers to name their approach "mmSpy." This is a subset of the radio spectrum used for 5G, the fifth-generation standard for communication systems across the globe.

In the mmSpy demonstration, described in the 2022 IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy (SP), the researchers simulated people speaking through the earpiece of a smartphone.

The phone's earpiece vibrates from the speech, and that vibration permeates across the body of the phone.

"We use the radar to sense this vibration and reconstruct what was said by the person on the other side of the line," said Basak.

The researchers, including Mahanth Gowda, an assistant professor at Penn State, noted that their approach works even when the audio is completely inaudible to both humans and microphones nearby.

"This isn't the first time similar vulnerabilities or attack modalities have been found, but this particular aspect — detecting and reconstructing speech from the other side of a smartphone line — was not yet explored,” Basak said.

The radar sensor data is pre-processed via MATLAB and Python modules, which are computing platform-language interfaces used to remove hardware-related and artefact noise from the data.

The researchers then feed that to machine learning modules trained to classify speech and reconstruct audio.

When the radar senses vibrations from a foot away, the processed speech is 83 percent accuracy. That drops the farther the radar moves from the phone, down to 43 percent accuracy at six feet, they said.

Once the speech is reconstructed, the researchers can then filter, enhance or classify keywords as needed, Basak said.

The team is continuing to refine their approach to better understand not only how to protect against this security vulnerability, but also how to exploit it for good.

"The methodology that we developed can also be used for sensing vibrations in industrial machinery, smart home systems and building-monitoring systems," Basak said.

According to the researchers, there are similar home maintenance or even health monitoring systems that could benefit from such sensitive tracking.

"Imagine a radar that could track a user and call for help if some health parameter changes in a dangerous way," Basak said.

"With the right set of target actions, radars in smart homes and industry can enable a faster turnaround when problems and issues are detected,” he added.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: mmSpy, Pennsylvania State University
Google Play Points Programme Released in India, Brings Rewards for Play Store Spending: Details
Mobile Phone Calls Eavesdropped Remotely Using Sensors in Latest Research
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.