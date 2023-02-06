Technology News

Poco X4 GT Receives Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: Report

Poco X4 GT MIUI 14 update is currently rolling out to users enrolled in the Poco Pilot program.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2023 18:28 IST
Poco X4 GT Receives Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: Report

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X4 GT was launched in June 2022 with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box

Highlights
  • Poco X4 GT update comes with firmware version MIUI 14.0.1.0.TLOMIXM
  • The latest update comes with the January Android security patches
  • The MIUI 14 update for the POCO X4 GT is a 709MB download

Poco X4 GT, which made its debut in June last year, is reportedly getting an update to Android 13-based MIUI 14. The phone debuted with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box and the handset is now being updated to the latest version. The update comes with Google's January security patches, the latest firmware version as well as a bunch of new features, and more. The update is first rolling out to users enrolled in the Poco Pilot program and will be available widely soon.

According to a Xiaomiui report, the MIUI 14 update for the Poco X4 GT is rolling out globally with the firmware version MIUI 14.0.1.0.TLOMIXM and January security patches. The latest update also comes with new features and improvements, including "super" icons and widgets, as well as revamped visual design and improvements to searches in the Settings menu. It boasts improved performance and battery life.

The latest update for the Poco X4 GT is a 709MB download and customers can use the MIUI Downloader to gain access to the upgrade. It is currently rolling out to users enrolled in Poco Pilots and will be made available widely if no bugs are found, as per the report.

The Poco X4 GT was launched in June last year with Android 12-based MIUI 13 onboard. Now it is receiving its first major OS update. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood.

Additionally, the handset features a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for heat dissipation. For optics, the Poco X4 GT ships with a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor and packs a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

Last month, Xiaomi rolled out the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS update for Xiaomi 11T and Poco F4 for select users with firmware version MIUI 14.0.3.0.TKWMIXM and 14.0.1.0.TLMINXM respectively. However, both these devices only received the December 2022 security patches as part of the update. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 13, MIUI 14, Poco X4 GT, Poco
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Goa Using Self-Driving Robot, AI-Powered Monitoring System as Lifeguards on Its Beaches
Featured video of the day
A Sneak Peek at Asus and Samsung's 2023 Laptops

Related Stories

Poco X4 GT Receives Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Brings 5G to Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur: All Details
  2. Pathaan Box Office: SRK Film Breaks Records in India, Overseas
  3. OnePlus 11R Will Feature The Same Main Camera as OnePlus 11
  4. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
  5. Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: All Details
  7. The Next PS5 Restock in India Is Set for February 7
  8. Dell Cutting Over 6,500 Jobs as Tech Sector Layoffs Continue: Report
  9. Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch
  10. Apple Could Launch a Pricier iPhone ‘Ultra’ in 2024: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Metaverse Crimes Catches Interpol’s Attention, Here’s What We Know
  2. Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  3. Poco X4 GT Receives Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: Report
  4. Goa Using Self-Driving Robot, AI-Powered Monitoring System as Lifeguards on Its Beaches
  5. Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Telegram Gets Real Time Chat Translation, Annual Premium Subscription, and More in Latest Update
  7. Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Breaks Records in India and Overseas
  8. Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F19s, Oppo A77s and More to Get Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update
  9. Twitter Sued for $1.6 Million by Advisory Firm Over Unpaid Bills After Elon Musk Acquisition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.