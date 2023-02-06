Poco X4 GT, which made its debut in June last year, is reportedly getting an update to Android 13-based MIUI 14. The phone debuted with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box and the handset is now being updated to the latest version. The update comes with Google's January security patches, the latest firmware version as well as a bunch of new features, and more. The update is first rolling out to users enrolled in the Poco Pilot program and will be available widely soon.

According to a Xiaomiui report, the MIUI 14 update for the Poco X4 GT is rolling out globally with the firmware version MIUI 14.0.1.0.TLOMIXM and January security patches. The latest update also comes with new features and improvements, including "super" icons and widgets, as well as revamped visual design and improvements to searches in the Settings menu. It boasts improved performance and battery life.

The latest update for the Poco X4 GT is a 709MB download and customers can use the MIUI Downloader to gain access to the upgrade. It is currently rolling out to users enrolled in Poco Pilots and will be made available widely if no bugs are found, as per the report.

The Poco X4 GT was launched in June last year with Android 12-based MIUI 13 onboard. Now it is receiving its first major OS update. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood.

Additionally, the handset features a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for heat dissipation. For optics, the Poco X4 GT ships with a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor and packs a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

Last month, Xiaomi rolled out the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS update for Xiaomi 11T and Poco F4 for select users with firmware version MIUI 14.0.3.0.TKWMIXM and 14.0.1.0.TLMINXM respectively. However, both these devices only received the December 2022 security patches as part of the update.

