Xiaomi 11T, Poco F4 Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details

Xiaomi 11T and Poco F4 MIUI 14 update is currently rolling out to users enrolled in the Mi Pilot program.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 January 2023 14:24 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 11T was launched in September 2021 with Android 11 OS onboard

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11T update comes with firmware version MIUI 14.0.3.0 TKWMIXM
  • Poco F4 gets the firmware version MIUI 14.2.0 TLMEUXM
  • MIUI 14 update package has a size of 3.5GB

Xiaomi is rolling out the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS update for Xiaomi 11T and Poco F4 for select users. The update has brought a bunch of new features, the latest firmware version, security patches and more to both handsets. The update is first rolling out to the users enrolled in the Mi Pilot program. It will be available widely soon. While the Xiaomi 11T smartphone was launched in September 2021 with Android 11 OS onboard, Poco F4 was released in 2022 with Android 12 OS.

According to details shared by Xiaomiui, the MIUI 14 update on Xiaomi 11T brings in new features and improvements, including new super icons, widgets, and revamped visual design, as well as improved performance and battery life. Additionally, the update comes with firmware version MIUI 14.0.3.0 TKWMIXM and December 2022 security patches.

The latest update on Xiaomi 11T is rolling out globally. It has a size of 3.5GB and can be downloaded via MIUI Downloader. Xiaomi 11T was launched in September 2021, running Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The MIUI 14 update is its second major OS update.

Additionally, the MIUI 14 update is also rolling out on Poco F4 globally and in European Economic Area (EEA). The handset was launched in 2022 with Android 12-based MIUI 13 onboard and now it has received its first major OS update. The update has come with the same features as Xiaomi 11T, including enhanced performance and battery life. It has also made improvements to searches in the Settings menu.

The new POCO F4 MIUI 14 update bears firmware version V14.0.1.0.TLMINXM and includes December 2022 security patches.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi 12 began receiving the MIUI 14 update. MIUI 14 was unveiled at a virtual event in December, where the company also unveiled their flagship Xiaomi 13 series. The Chinese tech giant then revealed its roadmap for the rollout of MIUI 14 to eligible devices.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco F4 5G

Poco F4 5G

  • Good
  • Premium look and feel
  • Powerful SoC for gaming
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Physical buttons aren't the easiest to use
  • Weak low-light camera performance
Read detailed Poco F4 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi, Android 13, MIUI 14, Xiaomi 11T, Poco F4
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series 128GB Variant Tipped to Feature Older, Slower Storage Technology
