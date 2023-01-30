Xiaomi is rolling out the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS update for Xiaomi 11T and Poco F4 for select users. The update has brought a bunch of new features, the latest firmware version, security patches and more to both handsets. The update is first rolling out to the users enrolled in the Mi Pilot program. It will be available widely soon. While the Xiaomi 11T smartphone was launched in September 2021 with Android 11 OS onboard, Poco F4 was released in 2022 with Android 12 OS.

According to details shared by Xiaomiui, the MIUI 14 update on Xiaomi 11T brings in new features and improvements, including new super icons, widgets, and revamped visual design, as well as improved performance and battery life. Additionally, the update comes with firmware version MIUI 14.0.3.0 TKWMIXM and December 2022 security patches.

The latest update on Xiaomi 11T is rolling out globally. It has a size of 3.5GB and can be downloaded via MIUI Downloader. Xiaomi 11T was launched in September 2021, running Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The MIUI 14 update is its second major OS update.

Additionally, the MIUI 14 update is also rolling out on Poco F4 globally and in European Economic Area (EEA). The handset was launched in 2022 with Android 12-based MIUI 13 onboard and now it has received its first major OS update. The update has come with the same features as Xiaomi 11T, including enhanced performance and battery life. It has also made improvements to searches in the Settings menu.

The new POCO F4 MIUI 14 update bears firmware version V14.0.1.0.TLMINXM and includes December 2022 security patches.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi 12 began receiving the MIUI 14 update. MIUI 14 was unveiled at a virtual event in December, where the company also unveiled their flagship Xiaomi 13 series. The Chinese tech giant then revealed its roadmap for the rollout of MIUI 14 to eligible devices.

