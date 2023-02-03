Xiaomi India and Leica Camera have announced a long-term strategic partnership focused on mobile imaging. The aim of the partnership “is the joint development of innovative solutions in the smartphone camera module segment as well as the optimization of optical performance. The strategic alliance between Xiaomi and Leica Camera AG demonstrates the passion to continuously push the limits of what is technologically possible,” according to the official statement. The collaboration promises to “offer consumers the best elements of the” two global brands.

The first smartphone co-engineered by the two companies, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, was launched globally in July 2022. The price of this smartphone starts at CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 70,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone is also available in a 12GB + 256GB model for CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 76,600) and a top-of-the-line CNY 6,999 model (roughly Rs. 82,500).

Running on Android-based MIUI 13, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED micro-curved display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits. The display also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and has a DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The phone has three rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 48-megapixel camera sensor is also available with a periscope-shaped lens in the camera setup. There is another 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens as well. The rear camera setup includes a laser autofocus sensor and an LED flash panel. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra also has a front-facing 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. A collaboration between Xiaomi and Leica allowed users to connect a Leica M-series lens unit to their Xiaomi 12S Ultra phones.

Xiaomi and Leica aim to develop innovative solutions and optimize optical performance in the smartphone camera module segment through their joint development and engineering efforts.

“Xiaomi has been making breakthroughs in the smartphone photography space and has extensive experience in the research and development of imaging systems and AI algorithms. Leica brings its comprehensive expertise in optical engineering, design, imaging software and consumer experience related to the art of photography to the partnership. Leica supports Xiaomi in its efforts to achieve the best possible imaging results in the field of smartphone photography – and to take it to the next level of quality,” the statement reads.

The companies were previously reported to announce their partnership at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, where they are expected to showcase their collaboration with the Xiaomi 13 series.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.