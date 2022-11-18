Technology News
Poco C50 Set to Launch in India as Budget C-Series Handset by End of November

Poco C50 will be launched in India in the last week of November, the company announced on Friday.

Updated: 18 November 2022 13:27 IST
Poco C50 will be launched in India in the last week of November, the company announced on Friday. The upcoming C-series smartphone is claimed to focus on camera performance, multimedia, and battery life, according to the company. The handset was previously spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SPI. Previous reports suggest that the Poco C50 could be launched as a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+, with a different camera setup. 

