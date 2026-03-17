Technology News
English Edition

Tecno Spark Go 3 Review: Last of the Sub-Rs. 10,000 Budget Phones?

Tecno Spark Go 3 offers subpar camera performance. Here's our review.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 March 2026 10:00 IST
Tecno Spark Go 3 Review: Last of the Sub-Rs. 10,000 Budget Phones?

Tecno Spark Go 3 features a pill-shaped rear camera module.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 3 features a single rear camera
  • Tecno Spark Go 3’s OS experience is marred by bloatware
  • Tecno Spark Go 3 provides above-average battery backup
Advertisement

Our smartphones have become an extension of our bodies, from being a luxury to a necessity. They are one of the most personal possessions one owns today. However, over the last year, phone prices have increased significantly, owing to an unprecedented rise in AI adoption, forcing memory and storage component manufacturers to redirect the supply of essential smartphone components. The industry as a whole has now entered a transitional phase, recalibrating price segments and redefining the meaning of a budget smartphone.

The Tecno Spark Go 3 is one such budget phone that was recently launched in India. Priced in India at Rs. 8,999 for the sole configuration offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, the handset is relatively more expensive than its predecessor. But does it also offer more value?

Tecno Spark Go 3 Design: A Step Backwards?

  • Dimensions - 167.79x77.97x8.19mm
  • Weight - 182.6g
  • Ingress protection - IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Colours - Aurora Purple, Galaxy Blue, Ink Black, and Titanium Grey

The first thing you notice when you pick up the Tecno Spark Go 3 is that it is surprisingly light, weighing slightly over 182g. It has caught on to the thin-and-light trend, measuring 8.19mm thick, making the phone one of the exceptions in the price bracket. However, it is not suitable for one-handed use, even if you have relatively large hands. Going from one corner of the display to another requires some gymnastics.

tecno spark go 3 review inline Tecno Spark Go 3

Tecno Spark Go 3 gets a dual-tone rear panel

 

With the power button and volume controls on the right side, the ergonomics of the Tecno Spark Go 3 are slightly off. While the power button is within the reach of your thumb, the volume rockers are not. However, thanks to its thin, light design, I never felt any discomfort while holding it for long hours while playing games or watching videos.

The plastic frame and the polycarbonate back panel feel cheap to the touch. However, that is acceptable for a budget handset. Moreover, the Tecno phone features a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and a microphone on the bottom, while the top gets a speaker grille. The Spark Go 3 is offered in three distinct colourways. Our review unit is the Ink Black option. However, in the marketing material, the Galaxy Blue option also looks pleasing to the eyes.

Coming to the front design, I was disappointed to find thick bezels surrounding the display. But that is something we also got with last year's Spark Go series phone. But this time, the company decided to equip the handset with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera, which, in my view, is a step backwards from the hole-punch display cutout on the Spark Go 2. It appears to be from a time when hole-punch screen cutouts were synonymous with selfie cameras.

tecno spark go 3 review inline 1 Tecno Spark Go 3

Tecno Spark Go 3's button layout

 

Meanwhile, the phone also tries its hand at offering a touch of modernity with a dual-tone back panel, as the pill-shaped camera module is surrounded by a slightly different shade. It appears to draw inspiration from the design of Apple's iPhone 17 Pro series, but without its raised camera plateau. This is just an aesthetic addition, which seemingly adds no other value.

To put it simply, the Tecno Spark Go 3 tells different stories through its front and back designs.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Display: Bright Enough

  • Screen size - 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display
  • Refresh rate - Up to 120Hz of refresh rate

The display on the Tecno Spark Go 3 measures 6.75 inches diagonally, which is large enough for watching YouTube videos, movies, or playing games. However, during testing, I found the performance inconsistent at various points. While binging Modern Family on Jio Hotstar, I found that the colours often seemed washed out, while the edges of the subject in frame appeared hazy.

Similarly, on YouTube, videos just appeared bland. The colours never pop out, and you are left wanting more. Although the Tecno Spark Go 3 promises HD+ resolution, the clarity one would expect from that standard is missing. However, the story takes a turn for the better when using the UI or playing games.

tecno spark go 3 review inline 2 Tecno Spark Go 3

Tecno Spark Go 3 features a large enough display

 

While playing Subway Surfers and Temple Run 2, I found the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate to be sufficient. The motion blur around the characters seemed decent, while image saturation levels appeared fine, too. The company also ships a pre-installed screen protector, which is a good thing.

Another major upside is its outdoor performance. While the tech firm does not officially reveal the peak brightness numbers, I found the phone's display to be bright enough, even under direct sunlight, which is impressive for a budget phone. However, the reflections do ruin the user experience by a tad bit, which is passable.

Although there are some inconsistencies, the display on the Tecno Spark Go 3 is decent for its price segment.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Performance: Games Remain Playable

  • Chipset - Unisoc T7250
  • RAM - 4GB of LPDDR4x
  • Storage - 64GB

Now, let us talk about the performance. The Tecno Spark Go 3 is definitely a capable device for its price. In daily use, the handset seldom lagged. The Unisoc T7250 chipset can handle most tasks, whether browsing the internet, scrolling through Reels on Instagram, or playing games, including popular titles like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Asphalt Legends, as well as arcade titles like Subway Surfers and Temple Run 2.

tecno spark go 3 review inline 3 Tecno Spark Go 3

Tecno Spark Go 3 offers smooth performance in day-to-day usage

 

In my testing, I was easily able to keep up to five to six apps running in the background before the Tecno Spark Go 3 started throwing hiccups. The 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM seems enough on most days, but when you have multiple tabs open in a browser, the phone could have used more memory. Fortunately, it does include a memory swap function, which allows the handset to use part of its 64GB of onboard storage when needed.

I also ran some benchmark tests and compared them to its primary rival, the Moto G06 Power, which also retails at the same price in India and has similar hardware. Tecno's phone outperformed the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset-powered Motorola handset on several benchmark tests, while getting surpassed by it on others.

Benchmark Tecno Spark Go 3 Moto G06 Power
AnTuTu v11.0.9 3,65,965 3,58,608
Geekbench 6 CPU Single Core 436 409
Geekbench 6 CPU Multi Core 1,413 1,339
Geekbench 6 GPU 707 956
Geekbench AI Single Precision 222 156
Geekbench AI Half Precision 395 289
Geekbench AI Quantized 306 239
PCMark Work Performance 3.0 8,387 8,963
3DM Sling Shot 1,848 1,819
3DM Sling Shot Extreme 1,251 1,218
3DM Steel Nomad Not supported Not supported

Coming to its gaming performance, I barely experienced frame drops. However, the Tecno Spark Go 3 did struggle initially while running Asphalt Legends. The phone can run arcade games smoothly. I played BGMI for nearly 40 minutes and was impressed by the handset's thermal management. While it did become slightly warm on medium settings, the device never throttled. Hence, games remained playable throughout. Another thing to be kept in mind is that it is not positioned as a gaming device. It still offers decent performance.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Cameras: Lacks Clarity, but Still Decent

  • Main Rear - 13-megapixel
  • Selfie camera - 8-megapixel

The single 13-megapixel shooter on the Tecno Spark Go 3 fell short of my expectations. With the available real estate, the phone appears deserving of a larger sensor. However, the problem is not limited to the sensor size. The photos appear slightly undersaturated and lack clarity. Tecno's image processing does not make a case for the phone's imaging capabilities. With 2x digital zoom, things get even worse, as image pixels start getting torn apart.

IMG 20260315 144149 224 Tecno Go Spark 3IMG 20260315 144201 873 Tecno Go Spark 3

IMG 20260315 143813 901 Tecno Go Spark 3

Even for a budget handset, the performance seems below par. The edges of subjects in the image seem blunt. The images lack character, appearing mostly bland. However, prima facie, the images look good. Considering that people buying particularly in this price segment do not expect DSLR-level camera performance. Hence, for those looking to simply capture special moments to reminisce in the future, it would be enough.

IMG 20260315 144055 327 Tecno Go Spark 3IMG 20260315 144055 327 Tecno Go Spark 3

Moreover, you can capture decent pictures with its 8-megapixel selfie camera. Up close, details remain clear, with even hair strands captured individually. However, other problems found with the rear camera persist. On the videography front, the recording appears stable, but microphones barely pick up any sound.

IMG 20260315 144638 763 Tecno Go Spark 3

Overall, the front and rear cameras on the Tecno Spark Go 3 are good for capturing moments but not for “photography”.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Battery: The Redeeming Factor

  • Capacity - 5,000mAh
  • Fast charging - 15W
  • Charger - Included

The Tecno Spark Go 3 really redeems itself in the battery department. On the PC Mark Work 3.0 Battery Life test, the handset lasted for about 16 hours and 51 minutes. Even in everyday use, its 5,000 mAh battery lasted a day and a half. However, you can drain the phone very quickly while playing games or scrolling through Instagram. During a 30-minute-long BGMI session, Tecno Spark Go 3's battery drained nearly 10 percent.

tecno spark go 3 review inline 4 Tecno Spark Go 3

Tecno Spark Go 3 charges via a USB Type-C port

 

But there is a catch. The phone takes a very long time to charge from 0 to 100 percent. I charged the handset with the 15W charging adapter and the USB Type-C cable that Tecno includes in the box. In my testing, the Spark Go 3 went from 0 to 18 percent battery in 30 minutes and from 0 to 37 percent in an hour. However, it took a whopping 4 hours and 25 minutes for it to go from 0 percent battery to 100 percent.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Verdict

Coming back to whether it offers more value than its predecessor. I would say yes, it does, in most aspects. Given the rising prices of smartphones, the Tecno Spark Go 3, priced at Rs. 8,999 in India, is a decent offering. The long battery life, great gaming performance, and the overall experience would be enough for somebody looking for an entry-level smartphone. It might even be a good choice for the elderly in the family or somebody buying their first handset.

But it might not be the best choice if you click a lot of photos or do a lot of multitasking. In that case, you should increase your budget by a few thousand and get the Vivo T4x 5G. However, if you are looking for an alternative in the same price bracket, the Moto G06 Power offers similar features but a better user experience.

Tecno Spark Go 3

Tecno Spark Go 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Most games run smoothly
  • Offers long battery life
  • Lightweight
  • Large display
  • Bad
  • Takes very long to charge
  • Passable camera performance
Read detailed Tecno Spark Go 3 review
Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark Go 3, Tecno Spark Go 3 Review, Tecno Spark Go 3 Price in India, Tecno Spark Go 3 Specifications, Tecno
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Australian Lawmakers Advance New Bill to Regulate Crypto Platforms
Anthropic Doubles Claude’s Usage Limits for the Next Two Weeks: Details

Related Stories

Tecno Spark Go 3 Review: Last of the Sub-Rs. 10,000 Budget Phones?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5x 5G Goes Official in India With 7,200mAh Battery
  2. Here's How Much the Poco X8 Pro Series Could Cost in India
  3. Nvidia Unveils DLSS 5 Graphics Upscaler, Faces Backlash Over 'AI Slop Filter'
  4. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Debuts With 6,000mAh Battery at This Price in India
  5. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications Leaked in Detail Ahead of Global Launch
  6. iPhone 19e Could Launch With This Major Display-Related Upgrade
  7. Xiaomi 18 Pro May Feature Two 200-Megapixel Cameras and a 7,000mAh Battery
  8. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 25,000 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Operation Atlantic: Canada, UK and US Conduct Joint Operation to Disrupt Crypto Fraud Networks
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Sales Set to End Just Three Months After Launch: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold to Feature Larger Batteries Than Last Year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
  4. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Film Online
  5. Seetha Payanam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aishwarya Sarja’s Romantic Film Online?
  6. The Family McMullen Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Xiaomi 18 Pro Tipped to Feature 7,000mAh Battery Along With Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  8. OpenAI Courts Private Equity to Join Enterprise AI Venture, Sources Say
  9. Crypto Market Holds Firm as Bitcoin Tests Key Resistance Levels
  10. Vivo T5x 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »