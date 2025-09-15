Oppo is gearing up to launch the Oppo Find X9 series in China, which will succeed last year's Find X8 lineup. The company confirmed the launch timeline of the upcoming flagship series on Weibo and showcased samples of images from the rear camera on the Find X9 Pro model. The Oppo Find X9 lineup is expected to include the standard Find X9 and the higher-end Find X9 Pro. Notably, the Find X9 Pro variant is teased to feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Oppo Find X9 Pro to Get 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Lens

In a post on Weibo, Oppo confirmed the arrival of the Find X9 series in China in October, days after a similar timeline for the launch of ColorOS 16 was teased by a company executive. The post, however, doesn't include the exact launch date. The upcoming handsets will be equipped with Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras, and the Oppo Find X9 Pro model will ship with a Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit.

One of the Oppo Find X9 Pro camera samples shared by the brand

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Chinese smartphone maker also shared camera samples of the Oppo Find X9 Pro on Weibo. It is confirmed to debut with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera featuring a 70mm focal length and an f/2.1 aperture.

The samples showcase the advancements in camera technology on the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Pro. Oppo also teased enhancements to its camera software, including an upgraded Master Mode and XPAN Mode.

The Oppo Find X9 is already teased to come with a 7,025mAh 'glacier' battery, while the Find X9 Pro will use a 7,500mAh battery. Both models are expected to ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. The vanilla model is rumoured to feature a 6.59-inch flat LTPO OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The standard Oppo Find X9 is tipped to use a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN9 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Oppo introduced the Find X8 series in China last October, with an India release in November. Following this trend, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are expected to launch in global markets in November. Meanwhile, the company is likely to unveil a Find X9 Ultra variant in early 2026.