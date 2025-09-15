Technology News
English Edition
  Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery Alongside Oppo F31 Pro 5G, F31 5G: Price, Features

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery Alongside Oppo F31 Pro 5G, F31 5G: Price, Features

Oppo F31 Series includes Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 September 2025 12:36 IST
Oppo F31 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo F31 Pro 5G will go on sale on September 19
  • The standard Oppo F31 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  • Oppo F31 5G will be available in three colourways
Oppo F31 series has been launched in India, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Monday. The new handset lineup includes three smartphones, which are all equipped with 7,000mAh batteries and a 50-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The new series comprises the standard Oppo F31 5G, the Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G. Both Pro models feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera, paired with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

Oppo F31 Series Price in India, Availability

According to a press release, the price of the Oppo F31 5G in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option, with the same RAM, will cost Rs. 24,999. The company will offer the handset in Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red colourways.

On the other hand, the Oppo F31 Pro 5G has been priced in India at Rs. 26,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The higher-end options with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively. It will be available in Desert Gold and Space Grey colourways.

Lastly, the price of the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G will start at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option will be sold at Rs. 34,999. It will be available in three colour options - Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festive Pink.

The Oppo F31 Pro 5G and F31 Pro+ 5G are scheduled to go on sale in India on September 19 via various offline retail stores, Oppo's official online store, Flipkart, and Amazon. However, the standard Oppo F31 5G will be available starting September 27 through the same retail channels.

Oppo F31 5G Specifications

The Oppo F31 5G is dual-SIM handset, which runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,372×1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz peak sampling rate, a 1.07 billion colour gamut, 397ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of typical peak brightness. The screen will come with AGC DT-Star D+ protection. It has a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, the Oppo F31 5G comes with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The chipset features six efficiency cores, delivering 2.4GHz of peak clock speed, and two performance cores, with a 2.0GHz peak clock speed. The phone boasts IP69 + IP68 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. On top of this, it is claimed to come with a 360-degree “damage-proof” Armour Body.

For optics, the Oppo F31 5G features a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear camera with a 76-degree field of view and auto-focus support, paired with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it carries a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera with an 85-degree field of view. The rear camera module supports 1080p video recording at 60fps and 30fps, along with multi-view video shooting, video zoom shooting, up to 10x digital zoom, and underwater camera video shooting capabilities.

Oppo's new handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. The Oppo F31 5G measures 158.2x75x8mm in dimensions, and weighs about 185g. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and an accelerometer. It also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Oppo F31 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo F31 Pro also runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15, and sports a similar 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,372×1,080 pixels) AMOLED display as the standard model. However, the screen of the Oppo F31 Pro 5G features an adaptive refresh rate between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, 397ppi pixel density, and 100 percent DCI-P3 and sRGB colour gamut.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, featuring four efficiency cores with a 2.5GHz peak clock speed and four efficiency cores with a 2.0GHz peak clock speed. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 internal storage. The handset shares the IP ratings, battery, and fast charging support with the standard model. Moreover, the Oppo F31 Pro 5G also supports Wi-Fi 6.

For photos and videos, the Oppo F31 Pro 5G features a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear camera with a 76-degree field of view and auto-focus support, paired with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it carries a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera with an 85-degree field of view. The rear camera module supports 1080p video recording at 60fps and 30fps, along with multi-view video shooting, video zoom shooting, up to 10x digital zoom, and underwater camera video shooting capabilities.

While the standard and the Pro models are identical in dimensions, the Desert Gold colourway measures 81mm and weighs about 191g, while the Oppo F31 Pro 5G's Space Grey option weighs about 190g.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G shares several features with the standard and the Pro models. However, there are some differences. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.63GHz, coupled with an Adreno 7-series GPU. The phone has the same RAM and storage capacity as the Oppo F31 Pro 5G.

Oppo's new handset also sports a larger, 6.8-inch full-HD+ (2,800x1,280 pixels) BOE AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz of maximum touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 and sRGB colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, 453ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of typical peak brightness. The phone comes with the same protection, build quality, and IP ratings as the standard and the Pro model.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
