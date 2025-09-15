Apple's iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air were launched last week, along with the latest Apple Watch models and the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation). However, several other products that were expected to be announced did not make an appearance at Apple's hardware launch event. According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant has much more in store for the near future. It reportedly plans to introduce the iPhone 17e, iPad Pro with M5 chipset, AirTag 2, updated Apple Vision Pro, and more products by early 2026.

Apple Products Launching in 2025 and 2026

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that Apple's focus has now shifted from the latest iPhone lineup and its wearables to other products. The iPad Pro will reportedly be refreshed with an M5 chipset, and it could be one of the first devices introduced after the ‘Awe Dropping' event. It is expected to be announced at Apple's October event. The flagship tablet is rumoured to receive a new processor and portrait-facing selfie camera.

Another product that is on the cards is a successor to the Apple Vision Pro. However, the report adds that it will not be the Vision Pro 2, but could be an iterative update instead, with a faster processor and a new headband.

Meanwhile, the AirTag 2 was one of the devices expected to be seen at the ‘Awe Dropping' event, but did not make an appearance. It could be introduced later, equipped with a longer range and improved findability.

One of the biggest launches early next year is reported to be the iPhone 17e. As per Gurman, the handset will be powered by the same A19 chipset as the recently introduced iPhone 17.

While Apple usually follows an October launch timeline for the MacBook Pro, a refreshed version with an M5 chipset is said to be expected early next year. A MacBook Air M5 is also likely to tag along.

Moving on, we may also see an updated HomePod Mini and a new Apple TV early next year. Both of these are reported to come with Apple's new N1 chip for handling Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Thread networking protocol.

Lastly, the tech giant will also introduce an all-new category in Spring 2026 — a smart home hub. The product has been in development for some time now and was initially tipped to launch in March 2025. However, that did not happen. It could debut in early 2026, equipped with an advanced version of Siri.