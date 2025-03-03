Photo Credit: Qualcomm
Qualcomm Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Gen 4 Elite was unveiled on Monday at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025). It is equipped with the Qualcomm X85 5G modem, which is claimed to offer a peak download speed of 12.5 Gbps, tri-band Wi-Fi i7, and 14km mmWave 5G connectivity. The Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite is equipped with a quad-core processor and a Hexagon NPU coprocessor that offers up to 40 TOPS performance. The chipmaker says that the new Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF will be available on upcoming Android smartphones.
The newly announced Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite is Qualcomm's fourth generation platform, that is equipped with a quad-core processor with dedicated network acceleration. It also has a Hexagon NPU that can deliver up to 40 TOPS AI processing. The firm has equipped the Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite with the new Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF.
Qualcomm says that the Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite delivers peak 5G download speeds of over 12.5Gbps, and mmWave 5G network range of 14km. It supports 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, along with tri-band Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Smartphones with the new platform will offer 5G Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) support.
In addition to support for Wi-Fi 7and 5G Advanced networks, the Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite also features non-terrestrial network (NTN) support, which enables satellite connectivity on compatible devices. The platform is equipped with a 8Rx/ 6Rx antenna setup which is designed to improve network coverage.
The new Qualcomm X85 Modem-RF is the first from Qualcomm with a bandwidth of 400MHz. It supports mmWave 5G via a Qualcomm QTM565 module, as well as sub-6GHz 5G networks. The chipmaker says it has equipped the modem with a converged mmWave-Sub6 transceiver.
In addition to support for 5G and 4G LTE networks, the Qualcomm X85 Modem-RF also enables satellite connectivity on compatible devices. It supports Turbo DSDA with 3 component carriers (3CC) and 1CC which is claimed to deliver higher throughput in download and upload speeds.
Qualcomm's new modem features its Advanced Modem-RF software suite which enables network selection that relies on on-device machine learning. The company says that the technology on the Snapdragon X85 Modem-RF could also be used on PCs, wireless access points, vehicles, and extended reality (XR) devices.
