Qualcomm Launches Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access Gen 4 Elite Platform Alongside Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF at MWC 2025

Snapdragon X85 Modem-RF is claimed to deliver download speeds of up to 12.5Gbps

Written by David Delima | Updated: 3 March 2025 15:56 IST
Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite supports satellite network connectivity

Highlights
  • Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite features a quad core processor
  • The new platform offers a peak download speed of 12.5 Gbps
  • Qualcomm X85 Modem-RF has a converged mmWave-Sub6 transceiver
Qualcomm Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Gen 4 Elite was unveiled on Monday at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025). It is equipped with the Qualcomm X85 5G modem, which is claimed to offer a peak download speed of 12.5 Gbps, tri-band Wi-Fi i7, and 14km mmWave 5G connectivity. The Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite is equipped with a quad-core processor and a Hexagon NPU coprocessor that offers up to 40 TOPS performance. The chipmaker says that the new Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF will be available on upcoming Android smartphones.

Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite Features

The newly announced Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite is Qualcomm's fourth generation platform, that is equipped with a quad-core processor with dedicated network acceleration. It also has a Hexagon NPU that can deliver up to 40 TOPS AI processing. The firm has equipped the Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite with the new Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF.

Qualcomm says that the Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite delivers peak 5G download speeds of over 12.5Gbps, and mmWave 5G network range of 14km. It supports 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, along with tri-band Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Smartphones with the new platform will offer 5G Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) support.

In addition to support for Wi-Fi 7and 5G Advanced networks, the Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite also features non-terrestrial network (NTN) support, which enables satellite connectivity on compatible devices. The platform is equipped with a 8Rx/ 6Rx antenna setup which is designed to improve network coverage.

Qualcomm X85 Modem-RF Features

The new Qualcomm X85 Modem-RF is the first from Qualcomm with a bandwidth of 400MHz. It supports mmWave 5G via a Qualcomm QTM565 module, as well as sub-6GHz 5G networks. The chipmaker says it has equipped the modem with a converged mmWave-Sub6 transceiver.

In addition to support for 5G and 4G LTE networks, the Qualcomm X85 Modem-RF also enables satellite connectivity on compatible devices. It supports Turbo DSDA with 3 component carriers (3CC) and 1CC which is claimed to deliver higher throughput in download and upload speeds.

Qualcomm's new modem features its Advanced Modem-RF software suite which enables network selection that relies on on-device machine learning. The company says that the technology on the Snapdragon X85 Modem-RF could also be used on PCs, wireless access points, vehicles, and extended reality (XR) devices.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Qualcomm Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access Gen 4, Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite, Qualcomm X85 5G modem, Qualcomm, MWC25, MWC2025, MWC 2025
