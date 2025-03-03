Technology News
English Edition
  Poco M7 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50 Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M7 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M7 5G ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 March 2025 14:57 IST
Poco M7 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M7 5G comes in Mint Green, Ocean Blue and Satin Black shades

Highlights
  • Poco M7 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The handset has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Poco M7 5G ships with a 33W charger in the box
Poco M7 5G was launched in India on Monday. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance, and a 5,160mAh battery. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is claimed to arrive with the segment's largest display and has triple TÜV Rheinland certifications. It joins the Poco M7 Pro 5G variant, which was unveiled in the country in December 2024.  

Poco M7 5G Price in India, Availability

Poco M7 5G is available in India starting at a price of Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. These prices are applicable only for the first day of sale, that is, March 7 and it will be available via Flipkart starting 12pm. The phone is offered in Mint Green, Ocean Blue, and Satin Black colour options.

Poco M7 5G Features, Specifications

The Poco M7 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 600 nits of peak brightness level, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free and Circadian certifications. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based HyperOS. 

For optics, the Poco M7 5G carries a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. The front camera holds an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Both rear and front cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The Poco M7 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. However, the phone ships with a 33W charger in the box. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. For security, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone measures 171.88x77.8x8.22mm in size and weighs 205.39g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco M7 5G

Poco M7 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.88-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Poco M7 5G, Poco M7 5G Price in India, Poco M7 5G India launch, POCO M7 5G specifications, Poco M7 5G series, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Apple’s AI-Powered Siri Capabilities Could Reportedly Take Till 2027 to Be Fully Functional

Poco M7 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
