Coca-Cola Phone Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Render Shows Off Design, Dual Rear Cameras

Coca-Cola will reportedly launch this special edition phone in the first quarter of this year.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 January 2023 13:23 IST
Coca-Cola Phone Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Render Shows Off Design, Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Mukul Sharma/@Stufflistings

There are no specifications available for the Coca-Cola phone as yet

Highlights
  • Coca-Cola phone is speculated to be a rebranded Realme 10 4G
  • Render shows the phone has dual rear cameras
  • The phone’s render shows a red colourway with Coca-Cola branding

Coca-Cola phone is coming to India soon. The company has confirmed the launch of its phone to a reliable tipster. The Coca-Cola phone is reportedly coming to India in the first quarter of this year. Coca-Cola has collaborated with a smartphone brand to bring the handset to market; however, the name of the smartphone manufacturer is yet to be revealed. In leaked renders, the phone appears to be a rebranded Realme 10 4G. If indeed the Coca-Cola phone is a rebrand of the Realme handset, it could feature similar specifications. Realme 10 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with an ARM G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

According to the popular tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Coca-Cola Company has confirmed the launch of the purported smartphone in India. He tweeted that the smartphone will debut in India in the first quarter of this year. The company has collaborated with a smartphone brand to bring this phone. The name of the brand, however, is kept under wraps.

The tipster has also shared renders of the upcoming Coca-Cola phone, showcasing the expected design. The render shows off the back panel of the phone, which includes dual camera sensors with an LED flash, and a volume rocker on the right edge. Additionally, the phone also has rounded edges. The smartphone is likely to arrive in red colour with the Coca-Cola branding on its back.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the leaked renders of the upcoming Coca-Cola smartphone suggest it to be a rebranded Realme 10 4G. The phone was launched last year in November with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC onboard. The handset comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also offers a 90.8 percent screen ratio.

For optics, the Realme 10 4G ships with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera with an LED flash, which lines up with the camera setup visible in the render for the Coca-Cola phone. The Realme handset also houses a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. 

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Visa CEO Al Kelly Bets Big on Blockchain-Based Stablecoins, CBDCs Days Before Stepping Down
Featured video of the day
Monetise YouTube Shorts Soon - Watch to Know How

