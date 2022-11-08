Realme 10 Pro+ key display features have officially been revealed by the company ahead of its launch on November 17 in China. The poster from Realme indicates that the front display of the smartphone will feature a hole-punch cutout to the centre. The Chinese company also claims that the chin of the smartphone will be minimal compared to its predecessor, the Realme 9 series. Additionally, the 10 Pro+ from Realme is expected to feature a curved display with a 61-degree curvature. In other news, the Realme 10 series Indian variants and colour options were tipped earlier this week.

As per a recent report, the Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to come sporting a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display. The smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The Realme 10 Pro+ could get a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The handset is likely to also feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone could pack a 4,890mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The Realme 10 series are scheduled to launch in China on November 17.

Recently, the Indian variants and colour options of the Realme 10 series were tipped as well. The Realme 10 lineup in India has been tipped to include the Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+. The Realme 10 4G and the Realme 10 Pro are said to come in two storage options and two colour variants. Meanwhile, the the Realme 10 Pro+ is said to launch in India in three storage and colour variants.

The Realme 10 4G will also come with a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

