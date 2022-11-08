Technology News
Realme GT Neo 4 Key Specifications Tipped Again, Likely to Get 144Hz Display

Realme GT Neo 4 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 November 2022 18:40 IST
The Realme GT Neo 4 is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 4 could come with 100W fast charging support
  • It was previously spotted on Realme's India and China websites
  • The Realme GT Neo 4 is expected to rival the Redmi K60

Realme GT Neo 4 is believed to be in the works as a rival to the Redmi K60. The Shenzhen company is yet to delve into any details regarding the specifications and launch date of this smartphone. A reliable tipster has now shared some of its key specifications. This Realme handset is said to feature a display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Redmi K60 could feature a display with 2K resolution.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Realme GT Neo 4's display could offer a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to also feature 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. Under the hood, this handset could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This Realme smartphone could also offer support for 100W fast charging.

Realme is yet to reveal the specifications or delve into the launch details regarding this smartphone. Back in August, the Realme GT Neo 4 was spotted on the official Realme India and China websites. This suggests that the smartphone might arrive in these markets.

The tipster had previously suggested the Realme GT Neo 4 to boast similar specifications. Furthermore, this handset is expected to rival the Redmi K60. This rumoured Redmi smartphone recently surfaced on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) site. It is expected to offer support for 67W fast charging.

The Redmi K60 has been tipped to feature a display with a 2K resolution and a hole-punch slot. Under the hood, this Redmi smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It is likely to feature a 5,500mAh battery as well. The handset could get a 48-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Xiaomi is yet to reveal the launch date for this smartphone, however, it is expected to arrive soon.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme GT Neo 4, Realme GT Neo 4 specifications, Realme, Redmi K60, Redmi
Nintendo Raises Annual Profit Forecast on Weaker Yen, Sells 6.68 Million Switch Unit in Six Months
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

