Technology News
loading

Realme 10 Pro+ Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Month

Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 October 2022 11:33 IST
Realme 10 Pro+ Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Month

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Agrawalji Tech

Realme 10 Pro+ could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme 10 Pro+ could feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • It is said to pack a 4,890mAh battery with 67W fast charging support
  • The Realme 10 Pro+ likely to be 8.1mm thin, weigh about 172.5g

Realme 10 series is set to debut in November, however, the exact launch date is yet to be confirmed. Recent rumours have hinted that the Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 5G, and Realme 10 Pro+ could be a part of this upcoming smartphone lineup. Furthermore, a tipster has leaked supposed live images of the Realme 10 Pro+. The phone seems to sport a curved display with a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot. The leaked images also include the box packaging of the handset, which might suggest that it is a retail version of the Realme 10 Pro+.

According to images tweeted by tipster Gaurav Agrawal (Twitter: @Agrawalji_Tech), the Realme 10 Pro+ may sport a curved display with a central hole-punch slot. It appears to feature the volume rockers and power button on the right edge.

The Realme 10 Pro+ looks likely to feature a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The leaked handset is shown in grey colour. These images also seem to include its box packaging, which might suggest that this is a retail model of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Realme announced last week that the Realme 10 series will debut in November. However, it is yet to reveal the exact launch date and time. Tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter: @passionategeekz) has hinted that this lineup may arrive on Saturday.

As per a recent report, the Realme 10 Pro+ is said to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. This smartphone could get a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It is likely to also feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset could pack a 4,890mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Realme 10 Pro+ could be 8.1mm thin and weigh about 172.5g.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme 10 series, Realme
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk Denies Reports He Is Firing Twitter Employees in Attempt to Avoid Payouts

Related Stories

Realme 10 Pro+ Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Month
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Takes Twitter Ownership, Said to Have Fired Top Executives
  2. Twitter Blue to Cost $20 a Month, Will Include Verified Badge: Report
  3. Bitcoin Fails to Clear $21,000 While Dogecoin Drops After Weekend Surge
  4. House of the Dragon Season 2 to Arrive in 2024
  5. HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 14 Review: Sophisticated Power
  6. Realme 10 Pro+ Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Month
  7. iPad Pro 2022, iPad 2022 Models Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  8. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Review: Function Over Form
  9. Henry Cavill to Exit The Witcher With Season 4: All Details
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Says It Wants to Develop Reusable Rocket for Carrying Heavy Payloads, Asks Industry to Collaborate
  2. Oppo A98 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill Exits, Netflix Recasts Geralt With Liam Hemsworth
  4. Apple Workers in Australia Said to Gear Up for More Strike Action as Employees Rejected a Pay and Benefits Deal
  5. Facebook's Meta Rebranding Clocks a Year, FTX CEO Dissects Zuckerberg’s ‘Distracting’ Decision
  6. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Only Support 64-Bit Apps: Google Explains the Benefits
  7. Bitcoin Bulls Fail to Clear $21,000 While Dogecoin Drops in Value After Weekend Surge
  8. House of the Dragon Season 2 to Release in 2024, HBO Boss Casey Bloys Confirms
  9. Realme 10 Pro+ Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Month
  10. Elon Musk Denies Reports He Is Firing Twitter Employees in Attempt to Avoid Payouts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.