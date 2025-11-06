Spending less than Rs. 40,000 on a smartphone doesn't mean you have to compromise on performance or camera quality. In fact, this price segment has some of the most exciting options for photography enthusiasts who don't want to spend a lot of money on their next phone. Today's mid-range phones deliver impressive imaging capabilities with advanced sensors, AI enhancements, and versatile shooting modes that rival premium models. You can purchase various smartphones that ofer premium camera performance at a more accessible price.

The Oppo F31 Pro+ and Vivo V60 shine in portrait and low-light photography, while the OnePlus 13R and iQOO Neo 10 balance strong performance with reliable triple-camera setups. For those who love capturing action and detail, the Realme GT 7 and Vivo T4 Ultra include high-resolution sensors and powerful stabilisation. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G continues Samsung's tradition of delivering balanced colour accuracy and consistent imaging across conditions.

Here's a roundup of the best camera smartphones in India under Rs. 40,000 that combine performance, versatility, and exceptional photography value.

iQOO Neo 10

The iQOO Neo 10 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 5,500 nits peak brightness. It supports 4,320Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort and runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with a dedicated Q1 gaming processor. The phone offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, and boots Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

For cameras, the iQOO Neo 10 sports a 50 megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens, while the front houses a 32 megapixel camera capable of 4K 60fps video recording. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling system, and features like 144fps gameplay, 3,000Hz touch response, and bypass charging. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP65 dust and water-resistant rating, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 5,500 nits peak brightness, and 4,320Hz PWM dimming

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 internal storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS (f/1.79) and 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2); supports 4K video recording at 60fps

Front Camera: 32-megapixel front camera (f/2.45) with 4K video at 60fps

Cooling and Gaming Features: 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber, 144fps gaming support, 3,000Hz instant touch sampling, night vision mode, and bypass charging

Battery and Charging Speed: 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support

Operating System: Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, OTG, and USB Type-C

Security: In-display fingerprint sensor

Build and Durability: IP65-rated for dust and splash resistance

Dimensions and Weight: 163.72×75.88×8.09mm; weighs 206g

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India

In India, the price for the iQOO Neo 10 begins at Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The mid-tier variants with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are available at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The highest-end version, offering 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, is priced at Rs. 40,999. Buyers can choose between Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome finishes.

Realme GT 7

The Realme GT 7 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 6,000 nits peak brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. It runs Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 and is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage for smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

For cameras, the Realme GT 7 offers a 50 megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor with OIS, a 50 megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera, while the front features a 32 megapixel selfie camera supporting 4K video. The device packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging that reaches 50 percent in under 15 minutes. Additional highlights include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual GPS, IP69 rating, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 6,000 nits peak brightness; protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Processor: 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor with OIS, 50-megapixel S5KJN5 telephoto lens, and 8-megapixel OV08D10 ultra-wide sensor; supports 4K slow-motion video at 120fps

Front Camera: 32-megapixel front camera with 4K video recording at 60fps

Battery and Charging Speed: 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging; full charge in about 40 minutes; Smart Bypass charging reduces heat and battery wear

Operating System: Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and dual-band GPS

Other Features: IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance; AI features like AI Glare Removal, AI Landscape+, and AI Translator

Dimensions and Weight: 162.42×76.13×8.30mm; weighs 206g

Realme GT 7 Price in India

Realme GT 7 is priced at Rs. 36,999 in India for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the higher 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 39,999. The smartphone is available in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue colour options.

Vivo V60

The Vivo V60 features a 6.77-inch 1.5K (1,080×2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of brightness. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, it offers up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. Running Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, the phone is promised four years of OS updates and six years of security patches, ensuring long-term reliability and performance.

At the back, Vivo V60 has a Zeiss-tuned triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A 50-megapixel front camera handles selfies and 4K video recording. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch 1.5K (1,080×2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits local peak brightness

Processor: 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary, 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto, 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens

Front Camera: 50-megapixel sensor

Battery and Charging Speed: 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging

Operating System: Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 (four years of OS upgrades, six years of security updates)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Other Features: In-display optical fingerprint sensor, IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, AI Image Expander, AI Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions, AI Block Spam Call tool

Dimensions and Weight: Mist Grey – 163.53×76.96×7.53mm, 192g; Auspicious Gold – 7.65mm thick, 200g; Moonlit Blue – 7.75mm thick, 201g

Vivo V60 Price in India

Vivo has priced the V60 in India starting at Rs. 36,999 for the base version featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The mid-range 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants come in at Rs. 38,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. The highest configuration, offering 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, is available for Rs. 45,999. It is sold in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colourways.

Vivo T4 Ultra

The Vivo T4 Ultra boasts a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch response rate, and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It supports HDR10+ and carries SGS Low Blue Light certification for better eye protection. Powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, the device offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Running Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, it integrates several AI-driven features such as Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Erase, AI Transcript Assist, and AI Call Translation.

For imaging, the Vivo T4 Ultra includes a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50 megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, a 50 megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto unit with OIS and EIS, and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there's a 32 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The handset packs a 5,500mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging, along with an in-display fingerprint scanner and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Available in Meteor Grey and Phoenix Gold, the phone weighs approximately 192 grams.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800) quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, 5,000 nits peak brightness, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+, SGS Low Blue Light Certification

Processor: 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Rear Cameras: 50 megapixel Sony IMX921 (OIS, f/1.88) + 50 megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto (OIS, EIS, f/2.55, 3x optical, 100x digital zoom) + 8 megapixel ultra-wide

Front Camera: 32 megapixel sensor

Battery and Charging Speed: 5,500mAh battery, 90W wired fast charging

Operating System: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

Connectivity: Dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS with NavIC, OTG, USB Type-C

Other Features: In-display fingerprint sensor, IP64 rating, Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Erase, AI Transcript Assist, AI Call Translation

Dimensions and Weight: Meteor Grey – 160.5 × 75.02 × 7.43 mm, 192g; Phoenix Gold – 7.45 mm, 193g

Vivo T4 Ultra Price in India

Pricing for the Vivo T4 Ultra in India begins at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB model is available at Rs. 39,999, while the highest 12GB + 512GB configuration is priced at Rs. 41,999. The smartphone is offered in two Meteor Grey and Phoenix Gold shades.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Exynos 1580 processor and comes with up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based One UI 7 and is guaranteed six years of OS and security updates. It also includes Samsung's new Galaxy AI tools, such as Auto Trim, Best Face, AI Select, and Read Aloud, aimed at enhancing productivity and creativity.

Galaxy A56 5G (right) was launched in India alongside Galaxy A36 5G

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy A56 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it houses a 12-megapixel selfie camera within a hole-punch display. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It also offers 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1580 chipset

RAM and Storage: Up to 256GB internal storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS + 12-megapixel ultra-wide + 5-megapixel macro

Front Camera: 12 megapixel selfie camera (hole-punch cutout)

Battery and Charging Speed: 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging

Operating System: Android 15-based One UI 7, six years of OS and security updates

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Other Features: Galaxy AI tools (Auto Trim, Best Face, AI Select, Read Aloud), IP67 rating for dust and water resistance

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G price in India starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. It is offered in Awesome Graphite, Awesome Light Grey and Awesome Olive colour options.

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and features a 6.78-inch LTPO Full-HD+ display with a 1,264×2,780 pixel resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, the screen offers a 93.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for smooth multitasking and gaming performance.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 13R includes a triple rear setup featuring a 50 megapixel Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS, a 50 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 16 megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and includes features like an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with OReality audio, the classic alert slider, and IP65 dust and water resistance. It weighs 206g and measures 161.72×75.8×8.02mm.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO full-HD+ (1,264×2,780 pixels) panel with 93.9% screen-to-body ratio, 450ppi pixel density, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 main sensor with OIS, 50-megapixel S5KJN5 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera

Front Camera: 16-megapixel selfie camera

Battery and Charging Speed: 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support

Operating System: OxygenOS 15.0 based on Android 15

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and NFC

Other Features: Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, three microphones, dual stereo speakers with OReality audio, IP65 rating, and alert slider

Dimensions and Weight: 161.72×75.8×8.02mm; 206g

OnePlus 13R Price in India

In India, the OnePlus 13R with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 38,999 and comes in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir shades.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and features a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ BOE AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The screen supports 100 percent DCI-P3 and sRGB colour gamut and offers AGC DT-Star D+ protection with a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset with an Adreno 7-series GPU, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone houses a 7,000mAh battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge and carries IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50 megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and a 2 megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it sports a 16 megapixel selfie camera capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps and 60fps. Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Oppo's 360-degree Armour Body design for improved durability. The device measures 158.2×75×8mm and weighs around 190g.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch full-HD+ (2800×1280) BOE AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits peak brightness

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 7-series GPU

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main camera with autofocus, 2-megapixel portrait lens, supports 1080p video recording at 30fps and 60fps, multi-view video, up to 10x digital zoom

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel selfie camera with 85-degree field of view

Battery and Charging Speed: 7000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support

Operating System: Android 15 with ColorOS 15

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C

Security: in-display fingerprint sensor

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Price in India

Oppo has priced the F31 Pro+ 5G in India at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively. The smartphone is offered in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festive Pink shades.