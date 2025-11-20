Android smartphone companies are increasingly focusing on launching products with massive batteries, and phones with 7,000mAh have become the new normal for mid-range to flagship models. With such large batteries, the need to carry a power bank is quickly fading. The increase in battery life is also backed by the latest efficient processors. If you're in the market for a smartphone with a 7,000mAh battery, there's a wide variety to choose from across brands like iQOO, Oppo, Realme, and more. Most phones in this category come with high refresh rate displays, dual or triple rear camera units, powerful chipsets from Qualcomm or MediaTek, and full 5G support.

Below is a curated list of the top smartphones in India with 7,000mAh batteries, along with their key features, price points, and available colour variants. This would help you to compare and choose the best device that fits your needs.

Poco M7 Plus

The Poco M7 Plus 5G is a good option if you are planning to buy an affordable handset with a 7,000mAh battery. It supports 33W wired fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging. The handset runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, and it is confirmed to get two Android updates and four years of security updates. The phone has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the rear, the Poco M7 Plus 5G has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It carries an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has an IP64-rated build and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) screen, up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, Up to 128GB Storage

Rear Cameras: Dual rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main)

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 33W wired charging, 18W reverse wired charging

Poco M7 Plus 5G Price in India

In India, the Poco M7 Plus 5G is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 6GB+ 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. It is available in Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, and Chrome Silver shades.

iQOO Neo 10

Another notable pick with a 7,000mAh battery is the iQOO Neo 10. It supports 120W fast wired charging, and the phone lasted 32 hours and 6 minutes in our video loop test (review). It runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with a Q1 gaming processor. The device packs up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 10 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Other key specifications of the phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel, up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage

Rear Cameras: Dual rear camera 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 (main), 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery and Charging Speed: 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India

Pricing for the iQOO Neo 10 starts at Rs. 31,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 33,999, Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. It is offered in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colour options.

Realme P4 Pro 5G

The Realme P4 Pro 5G was launched in August this year in India with a 7,000mAh battery. This P series device offers 80W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging. It runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6 and has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 4D Curve+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, Realme P4 Pro 5G has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. It also boasts an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It has a 50-megapixel OV50D front camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch OLED, 144Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: Dual rear cameras, 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 7000mAh, 80W wired fast charging, 10W reverse charging

Realme P4 Pro 5G Price in India

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB options. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. It is available in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood and Midnight Ivy shades.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G

Another popular smartphone with a 7,000mAh battery capacity is Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G. It supports 80W wired charging. The handset runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ BOE AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

On the rear, Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G has a dual camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch full-HD+ BOE AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: Dual rear camera, 50-megapixel main camera with autofocus, 2-megapixel portrait lens

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery and Charging Speed: 7000mAh battery with 80W charging support

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Price in India

You can buy the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G for a starting price of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The top-end variant with 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage is available at Rs. 34,999. It is available for purchase in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festive Pink.

Realme GT 7

Realme has packed a 7,000mAh battery in the Realme GT 7 with 120W wired fast charging support. The handset was launched in May this year with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset with up to 12GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB storage.

At the rear, the Realme GT 7 has a triple camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 1.56-inch camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera. It has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 512GB storage

Rear Cameras: Triple rear camera, 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel telephoto, 8-megapixel ultra-wide

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery and Charging Speed: 7000mAh battery with 80W charging support

Realme GT 7 Price in India

The Realme GT 7 is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs. 46,999. It is launched in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue colour options.