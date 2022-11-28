Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch

Realme 10 Pro series is set to launch in India on December 8. The lineup includes the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth has now teased that the top-of-the-line Realme 10 Pro+ will be priced under the Rs. 25,000 mark. The post also highlights that this Realme smartphone comes with a curved display. Realme 10 Pro+ has already debuted in the Chinese market alongside the Realme 10 Pro. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

Sheth tweeted a clip on Saturday suggesting that the Realme 10 Pro+ will cost less than Rs. 25,000 in India. Realme confirmed last week that the Realme 10 Pro series will debut in India on December 8 at 12:30pm IST.

Kudos to our product team for figuring this one out. #realme10ProSeries5G pic.twitter.com/A5DZNMyWek — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) November 26, 2022

The Shenzhen company launched the Realme 10 Pro series in China earlier this month. Its base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,500), whereas its top 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,500). The Realme 10 Pro+ comes in Night, Ocean, and Starlight colours.

Realme 10 Pro+ specifications, features

The Realme 10 Pro+ gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC along with a Mali-G68 GPU.

It features a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. This is a dual-SIM 5G smartphone, that is compatible with 5G standalone (SA) networks.

This Realme handset features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It packs an X-axis linear vibration motor and dual stereo speakers. The Realme 10 Pro+ is 7.78mm thin and weighs around 173g, as per the company.

