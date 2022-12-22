Technology News
Realme 10 Pro+ 5G vs Nothing Phone 1: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 December 2022 18:26 IST
Nothing Phone 1 (left) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Highlights
  • Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC
  • Nothing Phone 1 has a dual-camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors
  • Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a triple-camera setup on the back

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G was launched in India earlier this month as the company's latest flagship smartphone. The new device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and comes as the successor to the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G that debuted last year. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. In the sub-Rs 30,000 segment, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G competes with the likes of the Nothing Phone 1, the company's first phone featuring an innovative design with a Glyph interface.

We've compared the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G price in India and specifications with those of the Nothing Phone 1 to map out the key differences and similarities between the two smartphones.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Nothing Phone: Price in India

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 25,999, while the 8GB + 256GB storage model has a price tag of Rs. 27,999. It is offered in Dark Matter, Hyperspace, and Nebula Blue colour options.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India with an initial price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The high-end 12GB + 256GB variant debuted at Rs. 33,999. Notably, all the variants are now Rs. 1,000 costlier than the launch price. It comes in Cyber Rage and Dark Nova shades.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Nothing Phone 1: Specifications

Both the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Nothing Phone 1 come with dual SIM (Nano) support. On the software part, the former runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0., while the latter features Android 12. On the display front, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved-edge AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the Nothing Phone 1, you get a smaller 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has the octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Nothing Phone 1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. With the Dynamic RAM expansion feature, the available memory on the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G can be "extended" up to 16GB using unutilised storage.

For photos and videos, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G carries a triple camera setup on the back. It has a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The Nothing Phone 1, on the other hand, got a dual-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor.

Realme has provided a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. However, the Nothing Phone 1 features a similar 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor at the front. Both the models come in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

On the connectivity front, both the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Nothing Phone 1 are mostly identical. Both phones have 5G and 4G LTE support. They feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication as well. However, the Nothing Phone 1 has an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance and supports facial recognition, these are not available on the Realme device.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a 5,000mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. Nothing has equipped the Phone 1 with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  Realme 10 Pro+
Realme 10 Pro+
Nothing Phone 1
Nothing Phone 1
Key Specs
Display6.70-inch6.55-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel16-megapixel
Rear Camera108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM6GB, 8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB
Storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh4500mAh
OSAndroid 13Android 12
Resolution-1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Comment
 
 

