Realme 11 series is scheduled to launch on May 10 in China. The series will include two models - the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. These handsets are expected to succeed the Realme 10 series of smartphones, which comprises the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+, that were launched last year. There have been a several reports and leaks surrounding the Realme 11 series, which has been developed in partnership with designer Matteo Menotto. A new official teaser shared by the company gives us a glimpse of the upcoming Realme 11 Pro model.

In a Weibo post, Realme released a short 40-second teaser that shows the design of the Realme 11 Pro with a curved display. The company confirmed that the models will launch in three colour options - Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige. The handsets have been co-designed by Realme Design Studio and former Gucci Prints designer Matteo Menotto.

The back panels of the Realme 11 series phones have a sleek lychee-textured leather back and also uses a 3D couture-level seam with a woven texture that runs vertically through the middle of the handset. The centre of the top half of the rear panel houses the raised, circular, black camera module which holds three rear camera units and the LED flash panel. The primary sensor is housed within a golden smaller circle.

Matteo Menotto says that the design was inspired by the city of Milan, where he was inspired by the time when the morning sun enveloped the city's traditional architecture, creating a delicate golden colour, similar to the phone's Sunrise Beige colour variant.

The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ models are expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and will likely feature a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The Pro+ model is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for its triple rear camera, along with a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. The high-end model is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with either 80W or 100W fast charging support. The handset is likely to measure 161.6mm x 73.9mm x 8.2mm in size and weigh around 183 grams.

The series has also reportedly received a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, hinting at its launch in India in the near future.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.